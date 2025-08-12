Tagert Wins 100th Game with 'Cats as Offense Continues to Roll

POMONA, NY - The Tri-City ValleyCats (47-29) defeated the New York Boulders (43-33) 8-5 on Tuesday at Clover Stadium. Manager Greg Tagert earned his 100 th win with the 'Cats, joining Pete Incaviglia (159), Ed Romero (134), and Gregg Langbehn (127) as the fourth skipper to reach the century mark.

New York struck in the first. Austin Dennis homered off Easton Klein. Santino Rosso and Jason Agresti hit back-to-back doubles to provide the Boulders with a 2-0 advantage.

Jake Reinisch hit a solo shot off Aidan Risse in the second, his 15 th of the season, to cut the deficit to 2-1.

Klein walked Fritz Genther in the third. Alfredo Marte singled Genther to second, who came around on a knock from Zane Zurbrugg to pull New York ahead, 3-1.

Risse hit Oscar Campos with a pitch in the fourth. Ian Walters singled Campos to third and moved to second on the throw. Josh Leslie singled in two runs. Amani Larry singled, and an error from Genther allowed him to move to second and Leslie to third. Cam Jones plated Leslie with a single to put Tri-City on top, 4-3.

The ValleyCats tacked on four runs in the sixth. David Glancy and Campos each delivered two-run singles. Tri-City stole three bases in the frame, and had 10 thefts in the series opener against New York.

Zurbrugg doubled in the home half of the sixth. Three batters later, Rosso singled off Austin Dill to bring in Zurbrugg and trim the deficit to 8-4.

Dennis greeted Nate Nabholz with a single in the ninth. Rosso walked and Dennis went to second. Agresti flew out and Dennis advanced to third. Christian Ficca lifted a sac fly to make it an 8-5 game before Nabholz induced a groundout from Genther to seal the victory.

Klein (7-4) earned the win. He threw 5.1 innings, yielding four runs on eight hits, walking two, and striking out three.

Risse (4-4) received the loss. He tossed five frames, allowing four runs on seven hits, walking two, and striking out three.

The ValleyCats take on the Boulders in a doubleheader tomorrow, Wednesday, August 13 th. First pitch is scheduled for a 5:30 PM start.

FINAL | TRI-CITY 8 | NEW YORK 5

W: Easton Klein (7-4)

L: Aidan Risse (4-4)

Time of Game: 3:10

Attendance: 2,192

