Doug Flutie Night at the Rox in Partnership with Eastern Bank - The Official Bank of the Rox - Set for Thursday, August 21

August 12, 2025

Brockton Rox News Release







Brockton, MA - The Brockton Rox are excited to announce Doug Flutie Night at the Rox in partnership with Eastern Bank-the Official Bank of the Brockton Rox-on Thursday, August 21st. The former Boston College and New England Patriot's quarterback will officially join the Rox roster during the game vs. the Quebec Capitales. Throughout the evening, Flutie will throw out the ceremonial first pitch, sign autographs for fans, and officially take the mound to pitch to a live batter.

The festivities will also feature a football-inspired, community challenge, highlighting the shared values and excitement of both baseball and football. Flutie will team up with Eastern Bank President and Chief Operating Officer and former Division 3 college football player Quincy Miller who will take the field and attempt to complete a pass. The pass will be aimed at different distances, each representing a different donation level - the longer the pass, the larger the contribution to House of Possibilities, a local non-profit providing children and adults with disabilities and their families with a path to independence. The total donation amount will be announced live during the event, with all proceeds supporting families and individuals affected by disabilities and pursuing life on their own terms. To help drive more awareness for empowering individuals and families affected by autism to live their fullest lives, Flutie will also be available for autographs for a small donation to his Foundation.

"It's an honor to suit up for the Rox and support the Brockton community," said Doug Flutie. "While most people know me for what I've done on the football field, I'm excited to take the mound and show what I can bring to the baseball diamond, too. I'm especially grateful to Eastern Bank and the Brockton Rox for turning this event into an opportunity to give back to a cause that's near and dear to my heart. I'm proud to continue working alongside Eastern Bank to 'bring good' to the community."

"We are proud to join Doug Flutie and the Brockton Rox in bringing together the best of sports, community, and doing good in the community," said Quincy Miller, President and Chief Operating Officer of Eastern Bank. "As the Official Bank of the Rox, we look forward to celebrating the champion spirit of Brockton while supporting people affected by disabilities and a cause that's especially important to Doug."

"We are excited to welcome fans for an unforgettable night of baseball, football and giving back," said Shawn Reilly, President of the Brockton Rox. "This is a wonderful opportunity to unite our community and support a great cause."

"It is a true honor to welcome Football legend and Heisman Trophy winner Doug Flutie to Campanelli Stadium for an evening of friendly competition, baseball and fun," said Brockton Mayor Robert F. Sullivan. "As a double-Eagle graduate of Boston College, I am especially proud to welcome this celebrated football champion to our 'City of Champions'. I enthusiastically thank our friends at the Brockton Rox and Eastern Bank for bringing Doug and the Community together! On behalf of the entire City, I proudly declare, by special mayoral proclamation, August 21, 2025 as 'Doug Flutie Day in Brockton'. I hope to see residents and families from Brockton and beyond enjoying this special game and ceremony at Campanelli Stadium."







