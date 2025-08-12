Florence Blanked in Ottawa

August 12, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)

Florence Y'alls News Release







FLORENCE, KY - The Florence Y'alls, presented by Towne Properties, were shutout 1-0 in Ottawa to open up a three-game series with the Titans. The game lasted one hour and forty-nine minutes, making it the fastest game for Florence this season.

It was a pitchers' duel in Ottawa with a pair of Southpaws in Evan Webster and Kaleb Hill going to battle. Webster fired seven shutout frames, allowing just three hits, two walks, and collected three strikeouts. The seven complete innings matches a season-high for the Louisville alum, but unfortunately ended in a no-decision.

The Y'alls offense couldn't figure out Ottawa's Kaleb Hill. The former Gateway Grizzly tossed eight shutout innings, blowing past his season high of five in a dominant fashion. Florence could only muster two hits off the lefty, both of them from Dalen Thompson. Hill worked 24 outs off of the 25 batters he faced, an impressive feat for any pitcher.

Chris Lotito replaced Evan Webster in the bottom of the eighth inning, hoping to keep it scoreless. The first batter he faced roped a ball off the wall, but Florence held the runner to a single. Ottawa used situational baseball to move him into scoring position with a sacrifice bunt. A single from Damone Hale put Ottawa out in front and dealt Lotito the loss in just three batters faced.

A leadoff single from Brendan Bobo in the top of the ninth marked the first hit for Florence since the third inning. Tyler Shaneyfelt looked to drop a sacrifice bunt down but struck out instead. Bobo stole second base on a swinging strikeout to Thompson. With the tying run at second and two away, the Titans walked Hank Zeisler but struck out Anthony Brocato to end the game.

Florence will return to Ottawa Stadium Wednesday night for game two of the three-game series. The Y'alls will send RHP Shaun Gamelin to the mound to face Ottawa's LHP Shane Telfer with the first pitch scheduled for 6:30 PM ET.







Frontier League Stories from August 12, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.