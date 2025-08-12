Slammers Strike Early to Beat Bolts

August 12, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)

JOLIET, IL - The ThunderBolts came close, but could not complete the comeback in a 5-4 loss at Slammers Stadium Tuesday night.

The Slammers (37-42) struck first, with RBI singles from Errny Ordonez and Antonio Valdez to take a 2-0 lead in the first inning.

James Dunlap led off the second inning for the ThunderBolts (31-48) with a double to right field, and scored to cut the Slammers' lead in half.

Joliet loaded the bases in the bottom of the inning, but the Bolts' defense limited the damage to one run.

In the third inning, the Slammers added two more runs to extend their lead to 5-1. Second baseman Josh Gibson showcased his athleticism by fielding a ball that ricocheted off the pitcher and the umpire, and threw out Brandon Heidal to end the inning.

Daryl Ruiz shot a hard line drive straight up the middle to bring Michael Sandle home for the Bolts' second run of the ball game.

In the fifth inning, hard hitting and smart baserunning by the Bolts brought the game within one run. David Maberry hit a deep single to right field, scoring Josh Gibson. Trying for two, Maberry got injured on the base path, which distracted the Slammers' defense away from the runner at third. Michael Sandle sprinted home to swipe another run for the Bolts.

Carsen Plumadore and Jalen Evans each pitched a scoreless frame in the seventh and eighth innings.

With two outs in the ninth, Jalen Greer hit a single to keep the game alive. But Greyson Linderman struck out the next batter to end the game.

Aidan McEvoy (5-4) allowed two runs over 5.2 innings for the win, and Bryce Hellgeth (0-4) took the loss after allowing 5 runs in 5.2 innings.

The Bolts are back at Joliet again on Wednesday for the second game of the series. Isaac Milburn (2-0, 0.87) will make his third start for the Bolts against Gunnar Kines (4-5, 5.36). First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 CDT and the broadcast details can be found at wcthunderbolts.com.







