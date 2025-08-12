Mud Monsters Continue Winning Ways

Pearl, MS - The Mississippi Mud Monsters (40-38) earned their fourth straight victory with a 4-3 win over the Evansville Otters (27-52) on Tuesday night. Jackson Smith who earned his first win as a professional and as a starter pitched above expectations in just his second start. Travis Holt proved why he was an All-Star and is one of the better hitters in the lineup.

Evansville took an early lead against the Mud Monsters with two runs in the top of the first. After an error, Graham Brown doubled home JJ Cruz to put the Otters up top early. Brown would come home to score the second run on a wild pitch by the Mud Monsters' right-hander.

In the bottom of the second, Victor Diaz (2-for-4) singled to right-center and scored when Karrell Paz (1-for-4) legged it out for a triple to right. Paz missed a two-run homerun by about five feet as it banged off the top of the wall. The following inning, the Mud Monsters struck for two more runs as they took the lead.

Kyle Booker (1-for-3) walked and stole second. Travis Holt (2-for-4) followed Booker with a double that dropped in down the right field line to tie the ballgame. Holt moved to third when Otters' starter, Parker Brahms, tried to pick him off at second, but threw it into center field. Davis Bradshaw (0-for-3) brought home Holt with a deep flyball to center.

Chris Barraza relieved Smith and pitched two innings. He walked a batter but didn't give up a hit or a run making it three consecutive outings without giving up a run. Evansville's Brahms at one point retired 12 out of 13 batters including 10 in a row between the fourth and seventh innings.

He gave up a double to Booker leading off the eighth before being lifted. That run would come home to score on another RBI by Holt. This time, a single down the right field line to add insurance. That would prove to be extremely important and eventually be the winning run.

Braden Forsyth was in his second inning of work in the ninth and had the tying run at second and the go-ahead run at first before getting Dennis Pierce to pop out to Nick Hassan ending the ballgame. Tomorrow's game will start at 6:30 CDT from TrustMark Park.







