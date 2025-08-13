Alex Calarco Delivers as Boomers Claim Second Straight at Sussex County

AUGUSTA, N.J. - Alex Calarco finished with three hits and blasted his first homer as a professional, a go-ahead three-run homer in the fourth, as the Schaumburg Boomers made it two in a row against the leaders of the East Division, the Sussex County Miners, in New Jersey on Wednesday night.

Sussex County opened the scoring with a two-out run in the bottom of the first against Cristian Lopez, who earned the win in his 2025 Schaumburg debut. Chase Dawson doubled and scored on an error in the third to tie the game before the hosts scored again with two outs in the third to briefly open a 2-1 edge. Aaron Simmons walked to open the fourth and Michael Gould followed with a single before Calarco sent a moon shot to dead center. Will Prater homered in the sixth to extend the lead and Prater added an RBI on a fielder's choice to cap the scoring in the eighth.

Lopez spun five innings in his first start with the team, striking out four. Aaron Glickstein and Caleb Riedel both worked two scoreless innings to finish out the win. Glickstein struck out five and Ridel fanned four in his Schaumburg debut. Calarco led the offense with three hits, falling a triple shy of the cycle.

The Boomers (49-31) are closing in on a fourth playoff appearance in five years and will continue the roadtrip on Wednesday night. LHP Cole Cook (9-3, 4.25) is scheduled to start for the Boomers against RHP Kellen Brothers (8-3, 4.50). The fun of the 2025 season is winding down in the regular season. Get your tickets now for all of the remaining home games this summer at Wintrust Field before it's too late. Make plans to be part of the fun! Visit boomersbaseball.com or call 847-461-3695 to secure yours.







