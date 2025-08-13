Mud Monsters Drop Middle Game Of Series

August 13, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)

Pearl, MS - The Mississippi Mud Monsters (40-39) fell 7-6 to the Evansville Otters (28-52) on Wednesday night. The defense committed four errors which was problematic for Mississippi as four runs came home to score off the back of the errors. Each time Evansville took the lead, the Mud Monsters came back to take the lead as the offense battled over the course of the game.

In the top of the second, Karrell Paz dropped a ball in right field on a ball hit by JT Benson and Benson came around to score on a JJ Cruz single. Cruz homered in the top of the fourth, his tenth of the season on a high fly ball down the right field line. Outside of those two innings, Jeremy Peguero pitched very well for his fourth start of the season. The lefty has been able to let loose and has done a good job as a converted starter his last four outings.

The Mud Monsters responded with two of their own in the bottom of the fourth. After two walks, Ryan Cash (2-for-4) drove in a run with a single to left field. Nick Hassan (0-for-4) brought home the second run of the inning with a sacrifice fly to center field.

An inning later, Mississippi would take the lead on a triple down the right field line by Karrell Paz (2-for-4). The second triple in as many days for Paz who just missed a homerun last night. Paz would be thrown out at the plate trying to advance on a wild pitch as the Mud Monsters ran themselves into two outs in the fifth.

Art Joven made his debut for the Mud Monsters going two and two-thirds giving up four runs, but only one of those was an earned run. After an error and a walk, two runs came home on a flyball to left centerfield which saw Davis Bradshaw and Kyle Booker collide in the outfield. Both players remained in the game. At the time it gave the Otters a 5-4 lead.

The Mud Monsters took the lead back in the bottom of the seventh when Samil De La Rosa (0-for-5) drove in a run on a sacrifice fly to tie the ballgame. Kasten Furr (2-for-3) gave them the lead with a single over a leaping Darryl Jackson at shortstop. JJ Cruz hit his second homer on a ball to right that just snuck over the wall tying the game at 6.

In the ninth, Sergio Sanchez walked JT Benson who stole second. Logan Brown doubled down the right field line bringing home Benson and giving the Otters the lead. Garrett Crowley went 1-2-3 in the bottom of the ninth securing the win for Evansville. The Otters are yet to win a road series this year as the teams will play a rubber game tomorrow night at 6:30 CDT from TrustMark Park.







