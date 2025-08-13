Bird Dawgs Lose Late Lead in Walk-Off Loss to Rox

August 13, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)

Down East Bird Dawgs catcher Tyler Blaum

BROCKTON, Mass. - The Down East Bird Dawgs saw a late lead slip away Wednesday night, falling 5-4 to the Brockton Rox on a walk-off single at Campanelli Stadium in the second game of their midweek series.

The Bird Dawgs jumped ahead in the fifth when Christian Adams hit his first professional home run, also his first pro hit, to make it 1-0.

Brockton answered in the sixth when Tommy Kretzler hit an RBI single to tie it, and Hemmanuel Rosario grounded out to drive in another run for a 2-1 lead.

Yassel Pino evened the score in the seventh with an RBI single before Jaylen Smith's base hit gave Down East the lead. Emmanuel Tapia added a sacrifice fly to stretch the advantage to 4-2.

Derek Bender cut the deficit to one with a solo home run in the eighth. In the ninth, Austin White doubled to tie the game, and Jeter Ybarra's single brought home the winning run.

Luke Trueman (0-1) took the loss, allowing two runs in the ninth. Bird Dawgs starter Brandon Kaminer turned in a quality start, giving up two runs on four hits over six innings.

Matthew Maloney (2-3) earned the win with a scoreless top of the ninth. Rox starter Zach Eldred allowed one run on eight hits in 5 2/3 innings.

With the loss, the Bird Dawgs drop to 30-49 as they look to avoid the series sweep against Brockton. The series finale is set for Thursday, August 14, at 6:45 p.m.

