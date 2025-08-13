Williams Four-RBI Night Provides 'Cats with Fourth Straight Win

August 13, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)

Tri-City ValleyCats News Release







POMONA, NY - The Tri-City ValleyCats (48-29) defeated the New York Boulders (43-34) 8-2 in a seven-inning game on Wednesday at Clover Stadium. Tonight's contest was originally supposed to be a doubleheader, but rain postponed the nightcap to tomorrow.

Tri-City struck in the second. Chris Burgess, Josue Urdaneta, and Cam Jones singled off Emmett Bice to load the bases. Javeyan Williams picked up an RBI walk to give the ValleyCats a 1-0 lead.

New York tied the game in the third. Stephen Still walked Austin Dennis. Fritz Genther singled Dennis to third before the latter came around on a wild pitch to even the score, 1-1.

Tri-City opened the floodgates with a six-run fourth. Jones delivered an RBI single, Williams belted a three-run homer, his second of the year, and Burgess added a two-run double in the frame.

Burgess homered in the seventh off Jordy Luciano, his fifth with the 'Cats, to pull Tri-City ahead, 8-1.

The Boulders showed life in the bottom of the seventh. Ryan Vogel walked and moved to second on a single from Dennis. Jason Agresti singled in a run to cut the deficit to 8-2.

Still (10-3) set down the next two batters to secure the complete game victory. He worked seven innings, allowing two runs on eight hits, walking four, and striking out six on 136 pitches. It was the third complete game of the season for the 'Cats.

Bice (3-4) received the loss. He pitched six frames, giving up seven runs, four earned on seven hits, walking six, and striking out nine.

The ValleyCats take on the Boulders in a doubleheader tomorrow, Thursday, August 14 th. First pitch is scheduled for a 5 PM start.

FINAL (7) | TRI-CITY 8 | NEW YORK 2

W: Stephen Still (10-3)

L: Emmett Bice (3-4)

Time of Game: 2:26

Attendance: 1,331

The ValleyCats continue their 23 rd season in the Capital Region.

Tri-City returns to "The Joe" for its final regular season homestand of the year from August 19-24. The 'Cats take on the Boulders from August 19-21 and welcome in the Joliet Slammers from August 23-25.







