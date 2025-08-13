Florence Falls Again in Ottawa

August 13, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)

Florence Y'alls News Release







FLORENCE, KY - The Florence Y'alls, presented by Towne Properties, dropped another low-scoring affair to the Titans, 2-1, on Wednesday night.

After being blanked in game one, Florence was still looking for their first run in Canada. Unfortunately for the offense, this was another pitcher's duel with Shaun Gamelin facing off against Shane Telfer.

Ottawa drew first blood in the third inning, with a leadoff double and an RBI single to take a 1-0 lead. Gamelin still looked solid despite not having his strikeout stuff tonight, only picking up one punchout in 5.2 innings. Ottawa would chase Gamelin away in the sixth inning, and Max Whitesell entered with runners on first and second. Whitesell loaded the bases and walked in what would be the deciding run to give Ottawa a 2-0 advantage.

In a turn of events from last night's shutout, the Florence bats came around tonight but failed to produce the big hit. The Y'alls outhit the Titans 11-6, seeing two-hit games from TJ Reeves, Mike Ballard, and Dillon Baker.

Florence would bring home their first run of the series in the top of the ninth, making it 17 scoreless in Canada before pushing a run across. Tyler Shaneyfelt reached on a fielder's choice and stole second base to work himself into scoring position. Henry Hunter would collect his first hit of the day, an RBI single to bring home Shaneyfelt, cutting the lead in half. The Y'alls stranded the tying run on base and dropped the series with a 2-1 final.

Florence returns to Ottawa Stadium for the final game against the Titans on Thursday night. The Y'alls will send former Ottawa Titan, Zac Westcott, to the mound to face LHP Evan Grills. The first pitch is set for 6:30 PM ET.







Frontier League Stories from August 13, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.