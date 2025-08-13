Czech Belts Two Homers, Moves into Top 5 in FL History for Career HRs in Win

Frontier League (FL)

Washington Wild Things







TROIS-RIVIÈRES, Québec, Canada (August 13) - Andrew Czech belted his 20th and 21st homers of the season in Washington's 6-4 win at Trois-Rivičres Wednesday evening. They're significant because they served as Czech's 82nd and 83rd homers as a pro, which moved him momentarily into a tie with Mike Breyman for fifth in Frontier League history before the second of the night put him in fifth alone. The homers accounted for three runs.

The scoring in the middle game began in the third inning when, during a Tommy Caufield plate appearance, a balk plated Three Hillier, who had been hit by a pitch, went to second on a walk to Ben Watson and to third on a fielder's choice. Czech's first homer, a two-run shot, served as the fourth inning runs for Washington that made it 3-0 and scored Czech along with Tyreque Reed, who had walked to lead the inning off.

A solo homer by John Montes plated Trois-Rivičres' first run of the game in the fifth and was the only run they'd get off Regi Grace in the righty's quality start. He allowed the run on five hits over six innings and had six strikeouts. The QS was his fourth and the sixth in a row for the Wild Things.

Czech led the sixth off with a homer to get the run back. His 83 career homers are now one off a tie for fourth in league history. Next up is 84 from Jose Vargas, who played for Traverse City from 2011-2016. Washington added an Ethan Wilder RBI double that made it 5-1, and Wilde scored on a failed back pick and error at third by the catcher. Wilder's run made it 6-1.

The Aigles got three in the eighth, all charged to the team debut of Danny Diaz. A two-run double by Justin Farmer and a groundout by Montes plated the runs.

Joe Nahas saw the inherited runners score while he was on the mound but he got through it with the lead intact. Andrew Herbert came on in the ninth and pitched a clean frame for his 12th save of the season.

It's the sixth-straight victory for the Wild Things, who will look to sweep the series tomorrow night with righty Zach Kirby on the mound. He'll be opposed by Jesen Therrien. First pitch is slated for 7:05 p.m.







