Cruz Leads Otters to Gritty Middle Game Win

August 13, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)

PEARL, Miss. - The Evansville Otters (28-52) fought from behind late to win the middle game against the Mississippi Mud Monsters (40-39) on Wednesday night, 7-6. The win sets up the Otters' ninth road series rubber match this season.

The Otters sent out Joan Gonzalez for his seventh start of the season and he did a great job working around traffic. His night began by stranding two runners in the first.

Evansville jumped out in front for the second time in as many nights as J.T. Benson took advantage of a defensive mistake to reach second base. After stealing third, J.J. Cruz started his big night with an RBI single to jump the Otters out in front 1-0. Cruz shot for the moon in the fourth and a solo home run doubled Evansville's lead at 2-0.

Gonzalez stranded two more runners in the third, but surrendered a couple of runs in the fourth. After two runners reached to start the fifth, newcomer Stephen Paolini made a great running catch to record the first out of the inning. A base hit scored both runners to give Mississippi a 4-2 lead. The Otters bounced back on a great toss from Logan Brown and tag from Gonzalez grabbed an out at home to keep the deficit at two.

Two quick outs began the sixth, but the Otters rallied with two outs, and got some help from the Mud Monsters defense to get the lead. A high fly ball off the bat of Dennis Pierce fell after two outfielders collided, scoring two to tie the game at four. Graham Brown followed with a single to give Evansville a 5-4 lead.

Gonzalez went out for the sixth, but two runners reached to begin the inning, and after a fly out, he was replaced with Gunnar Dennis. The hometown kid was asked to get two outs and for the second straight night, he did so, facing just two batters, including a strikeout to end the inning.

After a shaky start to the seventh for the Otters pitching staff, Alex Valdez was called to get the final two outs with runners at second and third. He struck out both batters he faced, keeping the Evansville deficit to just one.

Cruz led off the eighth inning with his second home run of the game (his second multi-home run game of the year - July 4 @ Schaumburg) to tie the game at 6-6. After a 1-2-3 inning from Valdez, Benson reached on a walk and stole his second bag of the game. Logan Brown doubled down the line to score the go ahead run making the Otters lead 7-6.

Garrett Crowley was called on to make his first save as an Otter and needed just four pitches, as Keenan Taylor made a great backhand play at third with a strong throw to end the ballgame. Valdez, with his excellent inning and a half, earned his third win of the season.

Cruz finished his night reaching all five times he went to the plate after he was intentionally walked in the ninth. He had three runs and three RBIs. It was his ninth multi-RBI game of the season.

Evansville returns tomorrow night for a rubber match between Mississippi with first pitch scheduled for 6:30 p.m. CT at Trustmark Park. It marks the final meeting between the Otters and Mud Monsters in Mississippi's inaugural season. The Otters send out Alex Canney (1-1, 0.87 ERA) for his third start of the season after his 10 strikeout performance against Windy City over the weekend.

