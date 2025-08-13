Telfer Terrific, Titans Edge Y'alls in Middle Game

Ottawa Titans pitcher Shane Telfer

Ottawa, ON - For the second straight night, the Ottawa Titans (40-39) got a quality outing from their starter in a 2-1 win over the Florence Y'alls (34-44) on Wednesday night - winning the series.

Although allowing traffic in all but one inning, left-hander Shane Telfer (win, 7-6) found a way, giving the Titans seven shutout innings to move back over the .500 mark.

Telfer stranded runners on the corners in the first and third, while pitching around doubles in the fifth and seventh to earn his seventh win of the year. The lefty allowed nine hits, struck out two, and did not walk a batter for the first time in an outing this season.

With offence tough to come by, the Titans pounced in the third against right-hander Shaun Gamelin (loss, 4-6), putting runners on the corners with two outs. Justin Fogel pulled an RBI single into right field, scoring a leadoff Kaiden Cardoso double to put the home side up 1-0.

Holding a slim lead, the Titans put two on in the sixth inning, knocking Gamelin out of the contest after five and two-thirds. The Y'alls turned to rookie righty Max Whitesell, who allowed an infield hit off the bat of Tyler Martin to load the bags. AJ Wright drew a walk, plating a leadoff Taylor Wright single to make it 2-0.

Following seven clean innings from Telfer and a scoreless frame from right-hander Billy Duby - the Titans turned to right-hander Shane Gray (save, 8) in the ninth.

Not going down without a fight, the Y'alls plated their first run of the series with a single from Henry Hunter to left-centre to make it a 2-1 game. Gray managed to escape the inning without any more damage by leaving the tying run aboard to pick up the save.

Taylor Wright and Justin Fogel each recorded two hits in the win. Jackie Urbaez was hit by a pitch in the first inning, tying the league's single-season record with his 38th hit by pitch of the season.

The Ottawa Titans end the homestand with the finale of a three-game series against the Florence Y'alls on Thursday night at 6:30 p.m. at Ottawa Stadium. On Friday, the Titans hit the road for an important three-game series against the New York Boulders at Clover Stadium in Pomona, New York. All the action can be heard on CKDJ 107.9 and 94,5 Unique FM and live-streamed on Frontier League TV, powered by HomeTeam Network.

For information on Ottawa Titans' 2025 Single-Game Tickets, Group Outings, and 2026 ticket packages, visit the Titans' official website at www.ottawatitans.com.

