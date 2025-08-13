Free Youth Baseball Clinic this Saturday
August 13, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)
Sussex County Miners News Release
The Sussex County Miners are thrilled to host a FREE youth baseball clinic at Skylands Stadium this Saturday!
Register your youth athlete now for a fun and exciting opportunity to learn the fundamentals of baseball. Whether your child is just starting or looking to sharpen their skills, this clinic is a great way to build confidence and practice on the same field where the Miners play. Youths aged 5-12, of all skill levels, are encouraged to enroll.
Date: Saturday, August 16, 2025
Time: 1:00-3:00 PM
Location: Skylands Stadium
Ages: 5-12
Cost: FREE
What to Bring: A baseball glove or mitt
Spots are limited, so please register today!
