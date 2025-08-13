Jackals Walked off by Capitales

QUEBEC, Q.C. - The New Jersey Jackals (22-52) fell to the Quebec Capitales (54-25) 2-1.

The Jackals struck first in the fourth inning when Ryan Ford nailed his 10th home run of the season. Trailing 1-0 in the home seventh after having runners in scoring position in each of the first seven innings, Will Riley scored on a wild pitch to even the score at 1-1.

Anthony Quirion ended the contest in the ninth with a solo shot to put Quebec up 2-1.

New Jersey starter Francis Ferguson (ND, 2-6) tossed six shutout innings with six strikeouts. Anthony Leak threw 0.2 innings and allowed the tying run. Frankie Giuliano struck out the lone hitter he faced. Max Martzolf put up a zero in the eighth inning and Dusty Baird (L, 1-3) pitched 0.1 innings before he gave up the home run to Quirion.

Quebec starter Ulises Quiroga (ND, 0-0) conceded one run in four innings pitched with three strikeouts. Emiles Boies faced the minimum in two innings of work with three strikeouts. Gilberto Chu spun a scoreless eighth. Cole Roland (W, 4-0) sent his former team down in order in the top of the ninth.

The Jackals try to even the series on Wednesday night in Quebec. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. ET.







