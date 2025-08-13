Jackals Snap Seven-Game Skid in Extra Inning Victory over Quebec

August 13, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)

QUEBEC, Q.C. - The New Jersey Jackals (23-52) defeated the Quebec Capitales (54-26) 1-0 in ten innings.

In the third inning, Quebec had their first scoring threat when Justin Gideon singled to start the frame. It was followed by a Jesmuel Valentin double, but Jackals' starting pitcher, Joe Testa (ND, 1-4) retired three of the next four hitters to escape with a zero after a 6-3 double play off the bat of Ruben Castro.

In the top of the fourth, New Jersey had a chance to take the lead, but Ryan Ford was thrown out on a fielder's choice off the bat of Gilberto Torres to keep the game tied at 0-0.

In the ninth, Quebec had the winning run on second base with one out when Dusty Baird (W, 2-3) induced an inning-ending double play off the bat of David Mendham to send the game to extra innings.

The Jackals took the lead in the top of the tenth inning when Jimmy Costin lifted a sacrifice fly to plate the automatic runner, Torres.

Trailing 1-0 in the bottom of the tenth, Jesmuel Valentin laid down a bunt to advance the automatic runner, Will Riley to third. The next hitter, Anthony Quirion drilled a ground ball to Patrick Sanchez, who threw home to retire Riley at the plate to keep the Jackals ahead. Ruben Castro flew out to left field to end the game.

Testa tossed six scoreless innings with three strikeouts. Mike Esposito, Dan Kiritsis, and Baird followed with zeroes in the seventh, eighth and ninth innings respectively. Frankie Giuliano (S, 2) faced the minimum in the tenth.

The Jackals try to take the series over Quebec tomorrow night. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. ET.







