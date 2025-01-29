Brockton Rox Return to Professional Baseball in the Frontier League

January 29, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)

Brockton Rox News Release







BROCKTON, MA - The Frontier League's 16th franchise, located in Brockton, Massachusetts, announced today the franchise has been acquired by a new ownership group highlighted by Boston Red Sox great and Hall-of-Famer, Jim Rice. The team also announced they will be returning the historic and beloved Brockton Rox name for the 2025 season.

Rice was an 8-time MLB All-Star, 1978 American League MVP, and multi-time Silver Slugger/Gold Glove Award winner. He is currently an Analyst on NESN, the South Shore's premiere sports network. "I am very excited to be part of the Brockton Rox ownership group," Rice expressed. "As a Massachusetts resident, I am thrilled to be part of a professional baseball organization in my own backyard." Rice also added the importance of giving back to the next generation of baseball, bringing the Rox together with the countless youth programs in the area. During his time with the Red Sox, Rice was named as an honorary chairman of the Jimmy Fund in 1979, eventually being bestowed with the "Jimmy Award" for his outstanding contributions. His desire to give back has grown exponentially, now stretching into the South Shore. "Having legendary Red Sox player, eight-time American League All-Star, and Baseball Hall of Famer Jim Rice join our community is not only incredibly exciting, but also a perfect fit for our "City of Champions," Brockton Mayor Robert Sullivan expressed.

Rice's partners with the Rox are Bill and Rob Janetschek, and Shawn Reilly. Reilly is a co-founder of the New York Boulders-entering their 15th year of operation, where he partners with Rob Janetschek. Bill Janetschek has been an owner in several minor league franchises, most prominently with the Greenville Drive (Boston Red Sox Single-A) and Salem Red Sox (Boston Red Sox High-A). His legacy in baseball stretches into Cooperstown, contributing to the "Whole New Ballgame" exhibit in honor of his father, Bill Sr.

"We're excited to now be a part of the great history within Brockton Rox baseball," Team President Shawn Reilly expressed. "I remember when the Boulders came to Campanelli Stadium during our Cam-Am League days. This stadium was constantly full and a great atmosphere, and we are certain that we will return to that excitement of professional baseball to the South Shore."

"I'm excited to go back to the name and history within the Brockton Rox," General Manager, Jerod Edmondson stated. "When I was here, it was the height of Campanelli Stadium and this amazing fan base. I'm thrilled to get going again under this new chapter and hopefully bring back a championship."

The Rox professional baseball team started in 2002 as part of the Northern League, which became the Can-Am League in 2005. After the 2011 season, the team was sold and transitioned to an amateur status, joining the Futures Collegiate Baseball League. Professional baseball returned to Campanelli Stadium in 2024 as the New England Knockouts in the Frontier League and are re-branding to the Rox.

The re-brand is highlighted by a revamped Rox logo. The crest was first introduced in 2011 and incorporates the gloves of Brockton's rich boxing history. Secondary marks include a refreshed type font and a commemorative "Revival Season" logo. K.O. will also return to Campanelli Stadium as Brockton's mascot. "The decision to re-name our Frontier League professional baseball team the Brockton Rox is a true tribute to our city's rich sports history," Mayor Sullivan added. "I am deeply grateful to the League and the Ownership group for their commitment to Brockton and beyond. With great anticipation, I look forward to what lies ahead for our hometown team and the lasting impact this will have on our City's future." "We will be spending a good amount of effort focusing on getting the younger generation involved in baseball through baseball camps, school trips, camp days and community outreach in the Brockton area. I look forward to seeing you all on Opening Day." Rice said.

The Rox revival at Campanelli Stadium begins on Friday, May 16th against the New York Boulders. Fans can now purchase season ticket memberships and by calling the Rox front office at (508) 559-7000 or by visiting www.brocktonrox.com.

About the Frontier League: The Frontier League is one of the longest-running professional baseball leagues in North America with 18 teams, including 15 in the United States and 3 in Canada. As the largest independent league partnered with Major League Baseball, the FL offers a level of play comparable to High-A baseball. Notably, the league's partnership with MLB has provided greater opportunities for scouts and player development, enhancing the league's reputation as a quality destination for up-and-coming talent.

