ValleyCats Announce the Addition of Three Full-Time Staff Members

January 29, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)

Tri-City ValleyCats News Release







TROY, NY - The Tri-City ValleyCats have announced the addition of three full-time staff members to their organization.

Miranda Seacord has been promoted to Merchandise and Community Relations Manager, and Sami Serino has been promoted to Client Services Coordinator. Maddie Outlaw, the Box Office Manager, joins her second professional baseball team after previously working with the Milwaukee Brewers in their Spring Training facility in Phoenix.

A native of Cambridge, NY, 2025 is Miranda's second year with the ValleyCats. She was the merchandise intern for the 2024 season before joining the 'Cats full time in September. Miranda went to Dean College where she was a part of the Softball and Women's Soccer teams, and graduated in 2022 with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Sport Management. She furthered her education at Springfield College where in 2024 she graduated with a Master of Science Degree in Athletic Administration.

Sami started with the ValleyCats just two days after graduating from Siena College in May 2024 with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Marketing. The Mechanicville native started out as a Client Services Associate, and became full-time before the calendar turned over to 2025.

Although Maddie hails from San Diego, she has a strong connection to Upstate New York. She went to Syracuse University for her undergraduate studies where she received a Bachelor of Science Degree in Communications and Rhetorical Studies and Sport Management. After graduating in 2022, Maddie completed her Master of Science Degree in 2023 in Public Relations and Sports Media also at Syracuse University. Maddie returned to the Empire State to kick off the new year.

The ValleyCats welcome these staff members to their full-time positions, and look forward to building upon a successful 2024 campaign.

Book an appointment and check out the suite level at "The Joe" as the ValleyCats prepare for their 23rd season in the Capital Region! Team staff is working onsite with temporary office space set up on suite level at the stadium due to the flood damage sustained in the stadium earlier this month. The team is conducting normal business operations and accepting visitors by appointment. Please feel free to contact the front office via email and their personal cell phones. The front office email directory can be accessed by clicking the link here. Thank you for your patience as we work through these challenges.

