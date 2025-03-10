Country Star Tyler Hubbard to Perform Live at Joe Bruno Stadium on August 14th

March 10, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)

Tri-City ValleyCats News Release







TROY, NY - The Tri-City ValleyCats and WGNA are proud to announce that country singer/songwriter Tyler Hubbard will be performing live at Joseph L. Bruno Stadium on Thursday, August 14th. Eli Young Band will serve as the special guest and opener for the event. It will be the third major concert at "The Joe" after the Dustin Lynch Concert in 2024 and Billy Currington's Stay Up 'Til the Sun Tour in 2019.

With 22 No.1 singles on country radio, countless awards, and sold-out tours, Tyler Hubbard has already had a remarkable career as a songwriter and as one half of multi-platinum duo Florida Georgia Line. Now as a solo artist, he has amassed more than 1.7 billion streams to date. Hubbard's Gold-certified debut solo album, aptly titled Tyler Hubbard, was released in January 2023. It features Hubbard's hit debut single "5 Foot 9", which hit No. 1 at Country Radio, and was certified 2x Platinum by the RIAA. It also features Hubbard's second No. 1 single, "Dancin' In The Country", and has been certified 2x Platinum by the RIAA.

Eli Young Band is led by the never-changing lineup of Mike Eli, James Young, Jon Jones, and Chris Thompson, who are celebrating their 25th anniversary. EYB has three career Billboard Top 5 albums which include the Number One 10,000 Towns and Platinum Life At Best. Their hit Number One singles include 5X Platinum "Crazy Girl", 3X Platinum "Even If It Breaks Your Heart", and 2X Platinum Number One "Love Ain't". Eli Young Band also played the New York-Penn League All-Star Fan Fest that was hosted by the ValleyCats in downtown Troy in 2017.

A special pre-sale for ValleyCats ticket plan holders and partners will take place beginning on Thursday, March 13th at 10 AM. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, March 14th at 10 AM. Purchase tickets online at tcvalleycats.com, on-site at the Joseph L. Bruno Stadium box office, or by calling the ValleyCats at 518-629-CATS (2287). Ticket prices range from $120.00 for VIP, to $40.00 for the seating bowl.

Ticket plans and group outings are available to purchase for the ValleyCats All-Star Season! Individual game tickets on sale on Thursday, March 27th. The home opener is on Friday, May 9th against the Brockton Rox, and will feature postgame fireworks. You can be a part of the excitement by logging on to tcvalleycats.com or by calling 518-629-CATS (2287).

• Discuss this story on the Frontier League message board...





Frontier League Stories from March 10, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.