'Cats Drop High-Scoring Game to Bird Dawgs

June 20, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)

KINSTON, NC - The Tri-City ValleyCats (22-12) fell 9-8 to the Down East Bird Dawgs (12-22) on Thursday at Grainger Stadium.

Tri-City struck in the first. Javeyan Williams doubled off Nate Lamb and moved to third after a groundout from Oscar Campos. Jake Reinisch reached on an error from Trey Law, scoring Williams and making it a 1-0 game.

Julian Boyd and Campos each collected RBI singles in the second. In the frame, David Glancy drove in a pair with a double to pull the ValleyCats ahead, 5-0.

Down East responded in the bottom of the second. Mikell Manzano walked Cole Hill. Jaylen Smith replaced Hill at first base by reaching on a fielder's choice. Ali LaPread went deep to cut the deficit to 5-2.

Tri-City added in the third. Josh Leslie doubled, stole third, and scored on a single from Josue Urdaneta, who advanced to second on the throw. Urdaneta went to third on a wild pitch and Cam Jones walked. Then, Demias Jimerson singled in a run to put the ValleyCats on top, 7-2.

The Bird Dawgs rallied with a five-run fifth as Stephen DiTomaso and Emmanuel Tapia cleared the fences to make it a 7-7 affair.

Manzano received a no-decision and tossed 4.2 innings. Lamb was also handed a no-decision and lasted four frames.

Tri-City retook the lead in the seventh. Ian Walters singled off Ben Kaminer and stole second. He advanced to third after Leslie reached on an error from Kaminer. Walters came around on a passed ball, which provided the ValleyCats with a 8-7 advantage.

Down East countered in the eighth. Cameron Masterman greeted Austin Dill with a single, and stole second. Afterward, Tapia walked. Trotter Harlan laid down a sac bunt and both runners advanced 90 feet. Smith reached on an error from Jones and two runs scored, making it a 9-8 contest.

Kaminer (1-1) sealed the victory for the Bird Dawgs with a scoreless ninth, and earned the win. He pitched five frames, allowing an unearned run on four hits, and struck out six.

Dill (1-1) received the loss. He threw an inning, giving up two unearned runs on one hit, walking one, and striking out one.

Tri-City takes on Down East on Friday, June 20 th for a 7 PM start.

FINAL | DOWN EAST 9 | TRI-CITY 8

W: Ben Kaminer (1-1)

L: Austin Dill (1-1)

Attendance: 1,129

Time of Game: 2:50

