Knotts Homers, Crushers Walked off in Brockton

June 20, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)

Brockton, MA - The Lake Erie Crushers (17-17) fell to the Brockton Rox (17-19) in a gut-wrenching 4-3 loss on Friday night. The Rox came back to win in walk-off fashion in the 9th.

Things started swimmingly for Lake Erie right off the bat in the top of the 1st. 1B Scout Knotts powered a three-run homer on a two-out, two-strike count for his third longball of the season. But Lake Erie's lead would slowly melt away as the Rox lineup went to work.

In the 2nd, SS JR DiSarcina began his great night offensively with an RBI single to get the Rox on the board. Then in the 5th inning C Hemmanuel Rosario cashed in an RBI single of his own to get Brockton within a run.

DiSarcina then walked to lead off the 7th inning and eventually scored to tie the game, but RHP Brandyn Sittinger buckled down and kept the game 3-3 with the Rox threatening for more. Sittinger struck out the side in the 8th, but all the while the Lake Erie lineup went cold. They couldn't find the big hit to extend their lead - a problem that continues to manifest itself as the month of June rolls on.

The score remained 3-3 going into the bottom of the 9th. RHP Michael Brewer was brought in with his 0.00 ERA to try to send the game to extras. However, a leadoff free pass followed by a perfect sacrifice bunt by DiSarcina led to the winning run getting into scoring position. Hemmanuel Rosario came up and finished the job with a walk-off single, sending the Brockton crowd home happy with a 4-3 win.

RHP Dylan Spain got the start for Lake Erie and was solid through five innings. He gave up just two runs on six hits while striking out six.

Rox reliever Mike McKenna (2-2) was awarded the win for his efforts in a 1-2-3 9th inning. Michael Brewer (0-1) was pinned with his first loss and earned run against of the season.

The Crushers continue the series with the Rox on Saturday, June 21st. First pitch is at 6:30pm ET. Darrien Ragins will get the start for Lake Erie. The Crushers will return home Thursday, June 26th against the Washington Wild Things. Get tickets online at lakeeriecrushers.com.

