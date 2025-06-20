Knotts Homers, Crushers Walked off in Brockton
June 20, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)
Lake Erie Crushers News Release
Brockton, MA - The Lake Erie Crushers (17-17) fell to the Brockton Rox (17-19) in a gut-wrenching 4-3 loss on Friday night. The Rox came back to win in walk-off fashion in the 9th.
Things started swimmingly for Lake Erie right off the bat in the top of the 1st. 1B Scout Knotts powered a three-run homer on a two-out, two-strike count for his third longball of the season. But Lake Erie's lead would slowly melt away as the Rox lineup went to work.
In the 2nd, SS JR DiSarcina began his great night offensively with an RBI single to get the Rox on the board. Then in the 5th inning C Hemmanuel Rosario cashed in an RBI single of his own to get Brockton within a run.
DiSarcina then walked to lead off the 7th inning and eventually scored to tie the game, but RHP Brandyn Sittinger buckled down and kept the game 3-3 with the Rox threatening for more. Sittinger struck out the side in the 8th, but all the while the Lake Erie lineup went cold. They couldn't find the big hit to extend their lead - a problem that continues to manifest itself as the month of June rolls on.
The score remained 3-3 going into the bottom of the 9th. RHP Michael Brewer was brought in with his 0.00 ERA to try to send the game to extras. However, a leadoff free pass followed by a perfect sacrifice bunt by DiSarcina led to the winning run getting into scoring position. Hemmanuel Rosario came up and finished the job with a walk-off single, sending the Brockton crowd home happy with a 4-3 win.
RHP Dylan Spain got the start for Lake Erie and was solid through five innings. He gave up just two runs on six hits while striking out six.
Rox reliever Mike McKenna (2-2) was awarded the win for his efforts in a 1-2-3 9th inning. Michael Brewer (0-1) was pinned with his first loss and earned run against of the season.
The Crushers continue the series with the Rox on Saturday, June 21st. First pitch is at 6:30pm ET. Darrien Ragins will get the start for Lake Erie. The Crushers will return home Thursday, June 26th against the Washington Wild Things. Get tickets online at lakeeriecrushers.com.
Can't join us at the ballpark? You can stream Crushers games home and away in 2025 on the brand new Frontier League streaming partner, HomeTeam Network or watch live on local television on Rock Entertainment Sports Network (RESN) in the Cleveland, Columbus, and Cincinnati markets!
Frontier League Stories from June 20, 2025
- Parks' Two-Way Success Paves Way to Win - Evansville Otters
- Grizzlies Blast Mississippi in Series Opener - Gateway Grizzlies
- Mud Monsters Drop Series Opener at Gateway - Mississippi Mud Monsters
- Windy City Rallies Past Boomers - Schaumburg Boomers
- Wild Things Win in Extras - Washington Wild Things
- 'Cats Rally Erased by Bird Dawgs Walk-Off - Tri-City ValleyCats
- Florence Drops Heartbreaker in Extras - Florence Y'alls
- Knotts Homers, Crushers Walked off in Brockton - Lake Erie Crushers
- Hensey Strikes out 11 to Complete Miners Sweep of Ottawa - Sussex County Miners
- Powerful Military Appreciation Night Set for Friday, June 27th at Crushers Stadium - Lake Erie Crushers
- Boulders Drop Two to Québec - New York Boulders
- Guerette Calls 1,000th Frontier League Game - Gateway Grizzlies
- 'Cats Drop High-Scoring Game to Bird Dawgs - Tri-City ValleyCats
- Surging Slammers Sweep Y'alls with Dominant Doubleheader - Joliet Slammers
- Mud Monsters Sweep ThunderBolts in Doubleheader - Mississippi Mud Monsters
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Lake Erie Crushers Stories
- Knotts Homers, Crushers Walked off in Brockton
- Powerful Military Appreciation Night Set for Friday, June 27th at Crushers Stadium
- Finale Between Crushers and Jackals Canceled
- Scheurer Dazzles as Lake Erie Falls 6-4 to Jackals
- Like Clockwork: Escobar Shoves, Crushers Stifle Jackals