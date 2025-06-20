Powerful Military Appreciation Night Set for Friday, June 27th at Crushers Stadium

June 20, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)

Lake Erie Crushers News Release







Avon, OH - Next Friday, June 27th the Lake Erie Crushers will be honoring our veterans and first responders with Military Appreciation Night at Crushers Stadium with special on-field jerseys and the Flight of the Flags ceremony put together by the Lorain County Veterans Service Commission. Limited tickets available starting at $9.

Each year, the Lake Erie Crushers hold a special jersey auction on Military Appreciation night. This year, the on-field jerseys will salute the 103rd Ohio Volunteer Army from Sheffield Lake, Ohio, celebrating the countless soldiers native to Lorain, Cuyahoga, and Medina counties who took up arms in the Civil War.

Crushers fans can place bids on the on-field jerseys worn by the players on June 27th with proceeds benefiting the Lorain County Veterans Service Commission.

Additionally, the Lake Erie Crushers and Lorain County Veterans Service Commission are partnering with Flight of the Flags, an organization dedicated to honoring deceased veterans and first responders.

Families of veterans and first responders will have the opportunity to have their loved ones' funeral flags flown one final time in the Crushers pregame ceremony aboard Georgie's Gal, a WW2 B-25 Bomber, as she does a three pass flyover at Crushers Stadium before the June 27th game.

Families of veterans and first responders who would like to participate can take their flags to the Lorain County Veterans Service Commission office located at 1230 Abbe Rd North, Elyria, OH. Flags will be accepted starting through Thursday, June 26th at 4:00pm.

For any questions regarding the Flight of the Flags at Crushers Stadium and the Flight of the Flags organization, please contact Brian Safran at 330-635-1523. Their website is www.flightoftheflags.org.

All retired and active duty veterans will receive a $3 ticket discount to the June 27th Military Appreciation Game upon presenting their military ID.







