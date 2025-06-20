Hensey Strikes out 11 to Complete Miners Sweep of Ottawa

Ottawa, ON - It was another electric performance from Miners ace Rob Hensey, who fanned 11 Titans in tonight's 9-4 victory. The Miners have now swept the Ottawa Titans twice at Ottawa Stadium this season.

Hensey (4-1, 2.95 ERA), had his best start of 2025, going 7.2 innings with only two earned runs to earn his fourth win of the year. Coming off of Tommy John a year ago, it was another encouraging step for the former Monmouth standout.

"I'm finally getting comfortable after these last two starts," Hensey detailed postgame.

But it wasn't just the pitching that held it down for the Miners today. The offense was able to get going late, tallying five runs in the ninth inning off of two Ottawa errors and a three-run home run from Sean Roby Jr. to give them all the insurance they needed. It was Roby's team leading seventh homer of the year.

With the win, Sussex County improves to 26-10 in 2025, the second best record in the Frontier League behind only the Québec Capitales, whom the Miners will be playing this weekend in their second meetup with the defending champs.

For Ottawa, this marks their fourth straight loss as they go to 11-24. They will travel to Pomona, NY, this weekend to take on the Boulders to get back on track.

Written by Anthony Cafone







