Mud Monsters Sweep ThunderBolts in Doubleheader

June 20, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)

CRESTWOOD, Ill. - The Mud Monsters bounced back in a big way Wednesday, sweeping a doubleheader on the road against Windy City to get back in the win column and grab momentum heading into the final leg of the road trip.

In Game One, right-hander Brian Williams (2-2) delivered a complete game gem in a 2-1 win, striking out seven over seven innings while allowing just three hits and one run. He walked three and induced five groundouts, outdueling Dylan Kirkeby (2-3) in a low-scoring battle.

Mississippi broke through in the first inning when Travis Holt reached on an error and scored on a delayed steal sequence with Kyle Booker. The Mud Monsters added a key insurance run in the sixth thanks to a two-out RBI double by Ti'Quan Forbes, scoring Booker again after back-to-back walks.

Samil De La Rosa went 2-for-3 in the 2-1 win, leading a four-hit effort that proved just enough to back Williams' standout outing.

In Game Two, the offense wasted no time as Mississippi posted a 6-2 win to complete the sweep. Kyle Booker led off with a double and scored on one of Karell Paz's four RBIs in the nightcap. Travis Holt and Ryan Cash added early hits, and Mississippi jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first inning.

Paz stayed hot with a sac fly in the second, then doubled home Booker again in the fifth to make it 5-2. Andriel Lantigua grounded out to bring home another run, and Paz capped the night with his fourth RBI on a seventh-inning groundout.

Brandon Mitchell (3-2) pitched five solid innings, working out of a fourth-inning jam with a 1-2-3 double play started by his own glove. Michael Reed closed the door with two shutout innings and four strikeouts to earn his second save.

Mississippi improves to 17-19 and takes a two-game win streak into their final stop of the road trip.

Standings Snapshot

With Wednesday's doubleheader sweep, the Mud Monsters improve to 17-19 on the season and remain in fourth place in the Frontier League's Midwest Conference West Division:

Schaumburg Boomers - 24-12 (-)

Gateway Grizzlies - 20-15 (3.5 GB)

Joliet Slammers - 19-17 (5.0 GB)

Mississippi Mud Monsters - 17-19 (7.0 GB)

Windy City ThunderBolts - 9-27 (15.0 GB)

Team Leaders (Through June 19):

AVG: Kyle Booker (.310), Brayland Skinner (.294)

HR: Travis Holt (6 - T-3rd in FL Midwest)

RBI: Travis Holt (21), Kyle Booker (19), Karell Paz (19)

SB: Brayland Skinner (25 - 1st in Frontier League)

ERA: Chris Barraza (0.59), Michael Reed (1.53)

Wins: Tyree Thompson (4 - T-1st in FL Midwest)

Strikeouts: Brian Williams (36 - 3rd in FL Midwest), Brandon Mitchell (33)

Up Next

The Mud Monsters continue their road trip in Sauget, Illinois, with a three-game series against the Gateway Grizzlies (20-15) beginning Friday, June 21. First pitch is set for 6:30 PM CDT. Mississippi is expected to start right-hander Joshua Paulina (2-2) against Gateway's Ben Harris (1-0).

Next Homestand - June 24-29 at Trustmark Park:

- June 24 - Master Mudders Club (55+) & Bingo

- June 25 - Monster Matinee & "What's on the Stick?" Wednesday

- June 26 - Golf Night & Thirsty Thursday ($2 draft beers)

- June 27 - Fireworks Friday presented by Mississippi Forestry Commission

- June 28 - Red, White & Tanked Bud Tank Top Giveaway (21+) + Jersey Auction

- June 29 - Howl in the Park, Kids Club Day presented by BadgePass + Kids Run the Bases presented by Mississippi Children's Museum

Tickets are available now at mudmonstersbaseball.com - don't miss your chance to catch the swamp's wildest week of the season.

