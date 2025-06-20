Bats Break Out, Titans Beat Boulders to Open Trip

Pomona, NY - The Ottawa Titans (12-24) snapped their four-game slide with an impressive 11-8 victory over the New York Boulders (16-19) on Friday night.

In his return to the Titans, Canadian Jake Sanford made his mark by blasting a leadoff homer off rookie right-hander Holden Phelps (loss, 0-1) in the first inning. The homer marked the ninth time in franchise history that a player has opened a game with a long ball.

The Boulders pounced over their first two chances offensively against Alfredo Villa (win, 2-2) - bringing in the tying run in the first before adding four in the second. The Boulders batted around in the second frame, taking as much as a 5-1 lead.

In the third, the Titans returned the favour - hammering out a five-spot off Phelps to pull in front 6-5. Jackie Urbaez, Aaron Casillas, and Victor Cerny knocked in runs - while two balks helped plate a pair in the Titans' big inning. The five across tied the most runs scored in a single inning this season, matching the five at Down East in the ninth inning on Opening Day.

Three doubles to open the fourth inning helped the Titans add three more runs off right-hander Scott Harper - pulling ahead 9-5. Kaiden Cardoso, Jake Sanford, and AJ Wright all reached with extra-base hits, while Aaron Casillas picked up another RBI knock in the big inning.

After the Boulders added two runs over the next four innings - Villa's night came to a close after five innings, allowing six runs (five earned) on seven hits, walking one, and striking out five for his second consecutive win.

In the eighth, Aaron Casillas picked up the biggest hit of the game, a two-run single up the middle to put the Titans ahead by four. Overall, Casillas went 3-for-5 with four RBI in the victory.

Kaleb Hill allowed one run over two innings before Billy Duby surrendered a run in the ninth over his inning and a third. Veteran right-hander Erasmo Piñales (save, 1) inherited the bases loaded in the ninth, getting the final two outs to secure the win.

Jake Sanford and AJ Wright each had two hits - while Aaron Casillas and Victor Cerny registered three knocks.

The Titans picked up a season-high tying seven doubles - with Cerny tying a franchise record with three doubles in the win.

The Ottawa Titans continue their six-game road trip with the second of a three-game series against the New York Boulders on Saturday night at 6:30 p.m. at Clover Stadium in Pomona, New York. After the weekend set against New York, the Titans play their final road series of June with a trio against the Tri-City ValleyCats. All the action can be heard on CKDJ 107.9 and live-streamed on Frontier League TV, powered by HomeTeam Network.

