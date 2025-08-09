Quick Start Jolts Titans to Victory

August 9, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)

Ottawa Titans mob AJ Wright in the dugout

Ottawa, ON - The Ottawa Titans (38-38) used a five-run bottom of the first to defeat the Québec Capitales (52-23) by an 8-3 final on Saturday - as the club snapped their four-game slide.

After getting out of a jam in the opening half inning, the Titans got to Capitales lefty Harley Gollert (loss, 3-5) by putting the first two aboard. With one out, AJ Wright chopped a grounder to third, where Capitales third baseman Kendall Simmons airmailed the second base bag to keep the inning alive. As newcomer Tyler Martin crossed the plate to start the scoring on the E5, the Titans strung together three-straight RBI singles to add to the lead. Jake Sanford, Victor Cerny, and Taylor Wright were all credited with runs driven in. Before all was said and done, fellow newcomer Damone Hale lifted a sacrifice fly to right to make it 5-0.

Alfredo Villa (win, 8-2) took full advantage with the run support and provided the Titans with five scoreless innings to win his team-leading eighth game of the year. The right-hander allowed three hits, walked three, hit one, and fanned four in the victory.

In the fifth, AJ Wright crushed his team-leading ninth homer of the year with a one-out solo shot to left to make it 6-0. For Wright, the long ball marked the 50th of his career.

Gollert was taken out after five innings, allowing six runs (four earned) on six hits, walking one, hitting one, and striking out five.

The Titans added more insurance with a two-out rally against right-hander Brodie Cooper-Vassalakis in the sixth inning. Kaiden Cardoso and Martin each singled and scored on a two-run double to right from Jackie Urbaez.

Tossing three innings out of the bullpen, right-hander Shane Gray saw the Capitales spoil the shutout bid by getting a two-out RBI single from Jarrod Belbin in the seventh inning to make it 8-1.

Gray allowed just the one run in three frames of work - allowing two hits, walking four, and fanning one.

Coming on for the ninth, right-hander Jon Beymer allowed one hit and walked a pair and was taken out with none out. Kaleb Hill allowed a pair of inherited runs to score, as the Capitales made it as close as 8-3.

Urbaez went 2-for-5 with a double and two RBI. In his first pro game, Martin went 1-for-2 with two walks and a hit by pitch.

