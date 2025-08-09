Boulders Roll in Schaumburg to Even Series

August 9, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)

New York Boulders News Release







Schaumburg, IL -- The New York Boulders ended their first losing streak in over a month with a 13-6 blowout win in the middle game of their series against the Schaumburg Boomers at Wintrust Field.

New York (42-32) got on the board just five pitches in, as SS Austin Dennis drilled his first leadoff home run of the year, and it was 2-0 moments later after 2B Ryan Hess scored on the first of three errors by Schaumburg 2B Chase Dawson.

The Boomers (47-30) drew even in the bottom of the second - DH Anthony Calarco blasted his Frontier League-leading 22nd home run of the year - only to see the Boulders go back in front in the top of the third inning on an RBI fielder's choice by LF Fritz Genther and Dawson's second errant throw.

Schaumburg grabbed a 5-4 lead in the bottom of the third on a three-run homer by LF Aaron Simmons off RHP Garrett Cooper (ND / 3 IP, 4 ER, 7 H, 1 BB, 4 K) before New York went ahead to stay in the top of the fourth; CF Ryan Vogel had a RBI single, while C Jason Agresti added a two-run double.

The Boulders put the game out of reach with two runs in the fifth inning, another in the sixth, and the final three in the top of the eighth, capped by RF Alfredo Marte 's two-run double.

LHP Ethan Bradford (5-0) was credited with the win after throwing two scoreless innings in relief of Cooper, while four of his bullpen mates recorded the final 12 outs, giving up just two hits over the last four frames.

Also of note:

* Dennis extended his hitting streak to 12 games, with at least one hit in 18 of the last 19 games; he now leads the league with 111 hits and 77 runs scored

* Agresti extended his hitting streak to 12 games, while Vogel has a 7-game hitting streak * Every Boulders batter reached base at least once for the 9th time in the last 19 games

The Boulders go after their 5th series win in 7 tries since the Frontier League All-Star Break, with the rubber game tomorrow (Sunday) afternoon in Schaumburg scheduled to start at 2:00pm EDT.

All New York Boulders games -- home and away -- are streamed on Frontier League TV, powered by HomeTeam Network. For subscription information, visit FrontierLeagueTV.com

-- Written by Marc Ernay and Ryan Lombardi







Frontier League Stories from August 9, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.