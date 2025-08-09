Foster Dazzles, Washington Turns Triple Play in Win

August 9, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)

Washington Wild Things News Release







WASHINGTON, Pa. - Behind a strong outing from lefty Kobe Foster, who spun seven shutout frames for his fifth win of the season, Washington grabbed a pair of multi-RBI performances from its bats and won 4-0 to win the weekend series over Gateway.

Both starters were great until the game's first run scored in the bottom of the fifth on a solo homer by Jeff Liquori, his second homer in as many nights. The Wild Things chased Zac Treece from the game in the sixth on an RBI double by Ethan Wilder that made it 2-0.

Kobe Foster dazzled through seven full innings. Through seven, he allowed three hits and struck out five with two walks. Foster went out for the eighth inning and allowed a leadoff single followed by a fielder's choice on which everyone was safe. Cole Fowler dropped the ball attempting to apply a tag to the lead runner. Kobe left the game after that and gave way to Hector Garcia.

Garcia saw a slash bunt hit foul to start the plate appearance of Victor Castillo before missing to even things at 1-1. Castillo slashed again on the 1-1 delivery and lined it to center. Centerfield Ben Watson made a sliding grab for the out on the batted ball, and had a chance to turn it into something special as both runners had taken off on the pitch. Watson threw to Wilder at second for the second out of the play and Wilder spun it to Andrew Czech at first to complete the third triple play in franchise history and first since 2017.

Washington turned a triple play on September 3, 2009 against Kalamazoo and turned another in 2017 on May 25 against Southern Illinois.

Washington ended up scoring two more in the eighth inning on RBI singles from Ethan Wilder and Jeff Liquori to make it 4-0. Garcia finished the game in the ninth to earn his second save of the season with a 1-2-3 ninth.

Tomorrow's finale is on Star Wars Night presented by Pathways. The first 500 kids, 12 and under, will receive a lightsaber also presented by Pathways, on, surely enough, a Kids Eat Free Sunday presented by Pathways. First pitch is slated for 5:35 p.m. and gates open at 4:30 p.m. Tickets are available at the Ticket Return Box Office or at washingtonwildthings.com.







Frontier League Stories from August 9, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.