Mud Monsters Earn 4-2 Win Over Slammers Saturday Night

August 9, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)

Joliet, IL - The Mud Monsters (38-38) came from behind to defeat the Joliet Slammers (36-41) 4-2 on Saturday night in the middle game of the three-game set. The win got the Mud Monsters back tot .500 and extended the lead over Joliet to two and a half games. Tyree Thompson and Sergio Sanchez backed Brandon Mitchell out of the bullpen with three scoreless innings to seal the win.

Mitchell who earned his sixth win of the season in a six-inning effort, gave up a run in the second and third innings. In the second, Chris Davis had an RBI single to open the scoring and an inning later, Blake Berry had a single that brought home the second run for Joliet.

The Mud Monsters responded in the top of the fourth, Victor Diaz (1-for-3) singled home Brayland Skinner (1-for-5). Getting Skinner back, who left the game last Sunday with a lower leg injury that caused him discomfort after tracking a fly ball in right center field, was a huge boost of confidence. Jack Holman (1-for-4) drove in a run for a fourth straight game with a double in the sixth that scored Diaz, tying the game at two.

Mitchell finished his outing with a shutdown inning giving up six hits and just the two runs, striking out five Slammers over his six innings. The offense gave their lefty some more run support in the seventh when Karrell Paz (1-for-4) doubled to lead off the inning and scored on Nick Hassan's (1-for-3) single to center. Kyle Booker (1-for-3) singled home Hassan two batters later to extend the Mississippi lead to 4-2..

Tyree Thompson came off the injured list and pitched out of the bullpen for the first time since June 17. Thompson rolled a double play to end the seventh and in the eighth, worked around two walks to get through the inning without giving up a run. Sergio Sanchez came on in the ninth after Chris Barraza closed the game on Friday night. Sanchez gave up two hits but recorded a double play and a groundout to earn his 13th save of the season.

The Mud Monsters will look to sweep the Slammers in tomorrow's game at 1:05 CDT from Slammers Stadium in Joliet. They will return home for three games against the Evansville Otters and three games against the Lake Erie Crushers.







