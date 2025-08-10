Mud Monsters Complete Sweep In Extras

August 10, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)

Mississippi Mud Monsters News Release







Joliet, IL - The Mississippi Mud Monsters (39-38) finished off a weekend series sweep on the road in Joliet (36-42) with a 4-3 win in 10 innings. Brayland Skinner drove in the winning run in the tenth as Sergio Sanchez earned another save on Sunday afternoon. The win was an important one for the Mud Monsters as they evened up the season series with Joliet at six game apiece.

The Mud Monsters fell behind early with Luis Devers on the mound as the righty gave up an RBI double and an RBI single in the bottom of the first. Mississippi responded in the top of the second when Kasten Furr (1-for-4) brought Davis Bradshaw (2-for-4) home on a groundball to second base.

Cutting the deficit in half, the Mud Monsters weren't able to put much together in the middle innings, but Devers on the mound kept Joliet at just the two runs. The righty gave up his third run of the day on a single by Antonio Valdez in the bottom of the fifth inning.

The offense responded to the run by the Slammers with two of their own, tying the ballgame at three. It was a Karrell Paz (1-for-4) double to right that brought home a run, and on the play an error by right fielder Blake Berry allowed a second run to cross and tie the game.

Mississippi's bullpen had pitched six innings combined over the first two games and given up just one run, once again pitched well. Gage Bihm pitched innings seven, eight, and nine allowing just two hits and walking one batter over his three innings but not allowing a single run.

In the top of the tenth, Ryan Cash (1-for-3), the ghost runner at second base, advanced to third on a groundball and scored on the sacrifice fly to center by Brayland Skinner (1-for-4). Sergio Sanchez came on in the bottom half and just like the Mud Monsters, Joliet moved their ghost runner to third on the first batter of the inning. The difference, Sanchez got a groundball to first without the runner coming home to record the second out. A groundball to second ended the game and finished the sweep for Mississippi.

They return home for a six-game homestand to face Evansville and Lake Erie at TrustMark Park. First pitch on Tuesday is at 6:30 CDT.







Frontier League Stories from August 10, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.