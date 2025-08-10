Maberry's Four-RBI Day Lifts Bolts to Win

August 10, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)

CRESTWOOD, IL - Oscar Serratos was a home run away from the cycle and David Maberry had a four-RBI day in a 15-11 ThunderBolts win over the Evansville Otters at Ozinga Field Sunday afternoon.

In the first inning, five Otters reached base, but Dante Maietta pitched out of trouble to limit the damage to one run.

Keenan Taylor hit home runs in the second and third innings to extend the Otters' lead to 5-1.

Evansville's man on the mound was their franchise leader in strikeouts, Braden Scott. The Bolts chased him out of the game in the fifth inning, and he gave up a total of ten hits. Maberry capped off a four-run fifth inning with a three-run home run over the center field fence, bringing the game within two.

In the bottom of the sixth, the Bolts reversed the game. After loading the bases, Windy City scored seven runs to take a four-run lead in a 12-8 ballgame.

Avery Cook threw three strikeouts in a row to keep the Otters scoreless in the eighth, and Windy City added two more runs in the bottom of the inning.

Evansville attempted a late rally, putting up three more runs in the ninth, but Cam Phelts chased down a deep fly ball to end the game.

Avery Cook (1-0) earned his first professional win, striking out five in 4.2 innings. Nick McAuliffe (1-4) gave up three runs, one earned, to take the loss. Jalen Evans got his second save. The Bolts will head to Joliet to face the Slammers on Tuesday. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 pm. Broadcast information can be found at wcthunderbolts.com.







