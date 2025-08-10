Florence Falls Flat, Swept in Lake Erie

August 10, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)

FLORENCE, KY - The Florence Y'alls, presented by Towne Properties, dropped 6-2 to Lake Erie on Sunday afternoon. The Lake Erie win completes their sweep of the Y'alls and marks the fourth time Florence has been swept this season.

Florence struck first for the sixth time this week, getting one run on the board in the top of the third. Henry Hunter led things off with a walk, and was followed by a Dillon Baker infield single. Hank Zeisler delivered a sacrifice fly to bring home Hunter and take a 1-0 lead.

Bradley Wilson received the ball for his third start of the season, looking to slow down a Lake Erie club that had won their last three games on walkoffs. Wilson battled early on in the game, going three scoreless, seeing the minimum the first time through the order. Lake Erie scratched across two runs in the fourth to take a 2-1 lead, but it was the fifth inning that decided the game. A hard groundball, 103 MPH off the bat, went through the legs of Brendan Bobo to start the inning. The Crushers took advantage of the error and went on to score three unearned runs to take a 5-1 lead.

The Y'alls would strike again in the sixth inning when Anthony Brocato led off with a double. Hunter battled in an impressive at-bat and was rewarded with an RBI single to right field, cutting the lead to 5-2. Brocato finished the day with a 3-for-4 line, including two doubles.

Lake Erie brought home one more insurance run in the eighth against Carter Hines to close the scoring at 6-2. Florence was even in the hit column with 10 knocks on the day, but failed to take advantage of the baserunners.

Florence draws the off day on Monday as they continue the long road trip and head to Canada to open a series with the Ottawa Titans. Florence will send LHP Evan Webster to the mound on Tuesday with the first pitch set for 6:30 PM ET.







