Exit Velo Party at Crushers Stadium as Grapes Sweep Y'alls

August 10, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)

Avon, OH - The Lake Erie Crushers (46-30) didn't record their fourth straight walk-off on Sunday afternoon, but they did defeat the Florence Y'alls (34-43) 6-3 to complete the series sweep and win their sixth straight.

Y'alls 1B Hank Zeisler opened the scoring in the 3rd inning with a deep sacrifice fly to left field to put Florence up 1-0.

CF Dario Gomez and LF Burle Dixon swapped leadoff doubles in the 4th to even the score. RF Sam Franco cashed in Dixon's run with a two-out RBI single at 104mph through the five-six hole. It was the fifth ball in play Franco has hit north of 100mph in the last two games, and this one gave the Crushers a 2-1 lead. Of

The Crushers got back to work in the 5th with exit velocity out the wazoo off the bats. Dario Gomez ripped an RBI single, then Burle Dixon launched his fifth homer of the season over the kids zone beyond the right field fence. Another crooked number extended the Lake Erie lead, 5-1.

RHP Anthony Escobar got back at the Y'alls after a rough start in Florence at the end of July. He went five solid innings and exited with the lead on Sunday afternoon. Escobar's final line: 5 IP, 5 H, 1 ER, 2 BB, 5 K.

The Y'alls put a two-out run across in the 6th against RHP Leonardo Rodriguez on a single from C Henry Hunter. Evened up at eight hits apiece, the Crushers still led 5-2.

RHP Brandyn Sittinger faced four batters and got five outs in his outing, getting the ballgame to the 9th.

Sam Franco smoked another ball 111mph off the bat for a double in the bottom of the 8th - the fourth - yes, fourth - baseball off Franco's bat that has been 110mph in the last two days. C Derek Vegas traded places with him with a double of his own to put the Crushers up 6-2.

RHP Michael Brewer surrendered a run in the 9th on a sacrifice fly in a non-save situation, but the lone run wouldn't be enough for the Y'alls as Lake Erie won 6-3 to secure the sweep.

Anthony Escobar (9-3) now sits tied atop the Frontier League lead in wins, and Bradley Wilson (1-3) was tagged with the loss in the sweep-clinching Crushers win.

The Crushers are yet to score first in a game in the month of August, yet they are 6-3 in that span and have won six straight ahead of their upcoming road trip.

The Crushers have an off day tomorrow, then they'll hit the road for the second longest road trip of the season. They'll start in Gateway on Tuesday, August 12th at 7:30pm ET. The team returns home to Avon on Friday, August 22nd. Tickets are online at lakeeriecrushers.com/tickets !

