Boulders Take Rubber Game in Schaumburg

August 10, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)

Schaumburg, IL - The New York Boulders made it five series wins out of seven since the Frontier League All-Star Break, holding on for a 4-2 rubber game victory Sunday afternoon over the Schaumburg Boomers at Wintrust Field.

New York (43-32) fell behind 1-0 in the bottom of the second inning sxx but took the lead for good just three batters into the third as 3B Fritz Genther drilled his team-high 12th home run of the year - a two-run shot that also scored DH Jason Agresti, who'd extended his hitting streak to 13 games with a leadoff single.

The Boulders extended to a 4-1 advantage in the top of the seventh, getting an RBI double from LF Alfredo Marte before Genther raced home on a wild pitch.

LHP Mitchell Senger (W, 2-1 / 6 IP, 2 R, 5 H, 2 BB, 3 K) ran into trouble in the bottom of the seventh, issuing his first two walks of the day on eight straight pitches. That brought LHP Grady Gorgen out of the bullpen for the second straight game, and he walked the first man he faced to load the bases with nobody out.

But Gorgen wiggled off the hook with a sacrifice fly that made it 4-2, followed by another flyout and a highlight-reel play at third by Genther to end the inning.

Schaumburg (47-31) also put the tying runs on in the eighth against RHP Scott Harper - who induced an inning-ending double play - while RHP Tyler Vail worked around a leadoff walk in the bottom of the ninth thanks to another double play and a groundout as he racked up his 14th save of the season.

Also of note:

* SS Austin Dennis extended his hitting streak to 13 games, with at least one hit in 19 of the Boulders' 20 games since the All-Star Break; he also collected his league-high 112th hit of the season

* CF Ryan Vogel now has an eight-game hitting streak after reaching on a sixth inning bunt single, while Genther has a five-game hitting streak

* Every Boulders batter reached base at least once for the second straight game and 10th time in the last 20 games

* Boulders relievers - over the final 20 bullpen innings on a 3-3 road trip - only gave up one earned run

After an off-day tomorrow (Monday), the Boulders open their next-to-last home stand of 2025, welcoming the Tri-City ValleyCats to Clover Stadium in Pomona for a four-game series starting Tuesday night at 7:00pm EDT. New York enters the week trailing Sussex County (46-32) by 1.5 games for first place in the East Division.

