Grizzlies Swept by Wild Things

August 10, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)

Gateway Grizzlies News Release







WASHINGTON, PA. - The Gateway Grizzlies lost 3-2 on Sunday to the Washington Wild Things, completing a series sweep at EQT Park as they dropped their 10th game in their last 13 overall.

The Grizzlies' offense was no-hit for the first four innings, and did not score a run until the eighth against Sebastian Rodriguez (3-2) and Joe Nahas. With a runner on base and one out in the eighth, Gateway finally got on the scoreboard thanks to a Dale Thomas two-run home run, ending a scoreless streak of 23 2/3 innings.

That cut their deficit to only one run, however. On the pitching side, Lukas Veinbergs (5-4) held Washington scoreless for the first three innings, but surrendered three runs on back-to-back RBI doubles by Ethan Wilder and Cole Fowler that put the home team up 3-0. The veteran right-hander would finish with a "quality start" by pitching six innings, but the deficit remained there until Thomas' dinger in the eighth. Gateway would not get closer, going down in order against Andrew Herbert in the ninth to finish the series with just three runs scored across the three games against the Wild Things.

The Grizzlies return home next, opening a crucial six-game home stand against the Lake Erie Crushers on Tuesday, August 12, as they try to right their ship after a turbulent two weeks. First pitch at Arsenal BG Ballpark is set for 6:30 p.m. CT.







