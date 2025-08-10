A Day at Ozinga Field: Inside the Operations of a ThunderBolts Theme Night

On a warm summer evening that felt lifted straight from a song lyric, the Windy City ThunderBolts welcomed one of their largest and most spirited crowds of the season for their annual Swiftie Night. With a full moon rising above the outfield and a postgame fireworks show illuminating the night sky, fans at Ozinga Field were treated to more than just baseball-they got a night full of joy, laughter, and community. From the moment the gates opened, the atmosphere, buzzing with energy, provided a picturesque backdrop for a crowd clad in sequins, cowboy boots, and Taylor-themed t-shirts.

Before the gates open and the first pitch is thrown, game day at Ozinga Field is already clambering with activity. Batting practice begins early, with players stretching, hitting, and running drills under the guidance of coaches. On the concourse, the aroma of popcorn and grilled food starts to build as concession workers fire up the fryers, prepare hot dogs, burgers, and nachos, and stock coolers with drinks and ice cream. Behind the scenes, kitchen staff work tirelessly to ensure each concession stand is fully supplied and ready for the evening rush.

Promo interns, often the unsung heroes of game day, are busy decorating the stadium according to that night's theme-hanging signs, placing props, and coordinating giveaways. They also rehearse in-game promotions and make sure all scripts, music cues, and equipment are set for seamless execution between innings. Ticket takers and ushers check their stations, merchandise staff organize apparel booths, and mascots get into costume. It's a full team effort-one that turns a regular ballgame into an immersive fan experience long before the first fan walks through the gate.

As Taylor's greatest hits float through the stadium speakers, fans greet each other like old friends, exchanging friendship bracelets at the gates and along the concourse. Lines at the concession stands stay steady throughout the night, with many fans making return trips by the middle innings. The mood is light, the laughter infectious.

On the field, the ThunderBolts are back in town after a six-game road trip, welcomed home by the sounds of the national anthem and a crowd ready to cheer them on. Veteran pitcher Greg Duncan takes the mound for his 16th start of the season, looking sharp in the opening inning as he holds the Evansville Otters scoreless, fueled by focus and the heat of the summer night.

Though the Bolts would eventually fall to the Otters 7-0, the scoreboard tells only part of the story. The real heart of the night beats in the stands and along the baselines-where fans sing, dance, and take part in the ThunderBolts' beloved between-inning promotions.

The crowd roars during "Catch What You Crave," as interns launch wrapped White Castle cheeseburgers from a giant slingshot while one lucky fan tries to catch them in a giant net. A groan echoes when a burger misses, followed by laughter and another cheer. "Long Shot," which has a fan tossing baseballs from the upper deck into a bucket at home plate, keeps the suspense high. In a moment tailor-made for the night's theme, "Sing for Your Wings" gives fans the spotlight, inviting them to sing Taylor Swift songs for a chance at food vouchers. The performance of the night? A pair of best friends belting out "You Belong With Me" to stadium-wide applause.

Assistant General Manager and head of the promotions Bill Waliewski talks about the importance of finding the right fans to participate in each promotion he says "the real hidden secret is you have to pick the right contestants, it could be the greatest bit in the world but if you have the wrong people, it flops." For instance for Catch What you Crave, which is the favorite of Kassidy Whitman, one of this year's promotional interns, "we would find someone who is more on the athletic side who can run around on the field." To do that requires a level of athleticism from the promo interns themselves due to the amount of walking around the field to find that perfect fan.

Despite Evansville's steady offense and Windy City's missed opportunities at the plate-including a promising rally led by Josh Gibson in the later innings-the crowd remains upbeat. As the final out is recorded, Taylor's voice once again fills the stadium, and fans stay put, swaying and singing along.

"It was my first time here, and it was awesome," said a long-time baseball fan from Oak Lawn. "The game was fun, the crowd was into it, and those promotions were hilarious. I'll definitely be back."

Then comes the moment many young fans have been waiting for: the mad dash to run the bases. A tradition that rivals the seventh-inning stretch in spirit and excitement, it is a scene of beautiful chaos. Kids race toward first base with gleeful abandon-some tripping, some losing shoes, all completely immersed in the joy of the game. Parents line the fences, phones in hand, capturing the blur of little feet and big dreams.

As the lights dim and the full moon rises higher above the left-field wall, the night reaches its grand finale. For nearly 15 minutes, fireworks burst across the sky, painting the field in reds, blues, and golds. The crowd cheers with every explosion, a fitting close to a night filled with connection and celebration.

"It was perfect," another fan said. "Warm weather, a beautiful sunset, a full moon, and fireworks to end it. Even though the Bolts didn't win, it was still an amazing night."

Theme nights like Swiftie Night have become a staple of the ThunderBolts' summer calendar, drawing in both lifelong fans and first-time visitors. With strong attendance, community energy, and unforgettable moments, it once again proved to be a highlight of the season-and a reminder that sometimes, the best kind of win doesn't show up on the scoreboard.







