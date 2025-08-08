Thunderbolts Shut Out in Series Opener

August 8, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)

CRESTWOOD, IL - Greg Duncan struck out eight batters over 6.2 innings but the Thunderbolts fell 7-0 in the series opener to the Evansville Otters Friday night.

The Thunderbolts (29-46) opened a three-game homestand against the Otters (27-49) and Duncan took the mound for the sixteenth time this season as the starting pitcher. He retired six consecutive batters to open the game.

This was the Otters' first time in Crestwood this season, and they jumped on the board with two runs in the third inning.

Evansville doubled their lead in the fourth. Logan Brown scored on a fielder's choice. The Otters got another break when a ball deflected off the third base umpire's leg and bounced towards the Bolts' dugout, allowing Cohen Wilbanks to make it home.

After the fourth inning, Duncan allowed no runs in two consecutive frames, and Ronny Dominguez relieved Duncan in the sixth.

The Otters added another three runs in the eighth inning, courtesy of a two-run home run to left field by Graham Brown and an RBI double from Crix Taveras.

Christian Kuzemka made his fourth pitching appearance for the Bolts with a scoreless ninth inning.

Oscar Serratos kept the game alive with two outs in the bottom of the ninth, hustling out a single. But Alex Valdez struck out the final batter to end the game.

Alex Canney (1-1) pitched five shutout innings for the win, allowing two hits, four walks, and striking out 10. Greg Duncan (2-8) struck out eight in a solid outing but took the loss after allowing four runs in 6.2 innings.

The Bolts look to even up the series against the Otters at 6:05 pm on Saturday. Tyler Wehrle (0-0, 1.50) will make his third start for Windy City against Evansville's Ryan Wiltse (0-4, 6.33). It's Country Night at Ozinga Field ffeaturing a pregame performance from Strawdawg Band and fireworks after the game. Broadcast information can be found at wcthunderbolts.com.







