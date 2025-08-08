Bird Dawgs Overpowered by Miners
August 8, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)
Down East Bird Dawgs News Release
KINSTON, N.C. - The Down East Bird Dawgs fell behind early and couldn't recover Friday night, dropping a 14-3 decision to the Sussex County Miners at Historic Grainger Stadium.
Sussex County broke open the game with eight runs through the first six innings before the Bird Dawgs picked up two in the bottom of the sixth. Jaylen Smith drove in a run with a single, and Ali LaPread drew a bases-loaded walk to make it 8-2.
The Miners added five runs in the seventh and another in the ninth to extend their lead to 14-2.
Kalae Harrison hit his first home run as a Bird Dawg in the bottom of the ninth to cap the scoring at 14-3.
Brandon Kaminer (3-3) took the loss, allowing two runs while walking four and striking out three in one hitless inning. He opened for Danny Beal, who surrendered six runs on five hits over five innings.
Kellen Brothers (8-3) earned the win for Sussex County, giving up two runs on four hits across 5 2/3 innings.
The Bird Dawgs drop to 29-49 and will take on the Miners for game 5 of the six-game series on Saturday, August 9 at 7 p.m.
For more information and to stay updated on upcoming events, announcements, and promotions, visit www.DownEastBirdDawgs.com and follow the team on Facebook, Instagram, X, and LinkedIn.
Images from this story
|
Down East Bird Dawgs on game night
