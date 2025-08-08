Grizzlies Blown out by Washington

August 8, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)

Gateway Grizzlies News Release







WASHINGTON, PA. - The Gateway Grizzlies fell behind big in the first inning on Friday night against the Washington Wild Things and never recovered in a blowout 14-1 loss at EQT Park.

In the bottom of the first inning, Ben Harris (5-1) struggled, with the first five Wild Things batters reaching base. The third of the three, Tyreque Reed, crushed a three-run home run to left-center field to put Washington up 3-0, and later in the frame, an RBI groundout expanded the lead to 4-0 for the home side.

Gateway got a run back in the top of the second inning with two outs- Victor Castillo singled, and Dale Thomas cranked an RBI double to left-center field to make it 4-1. But that would be the only offense they could muster all night long against Zach Kirby (6-4), who pitched seven innings in the contest for the Wild Things to earn the win on the mound.

Harris settled down after the rocky start, but could not survive a pair of leadoff walks in the fifth, which led to three more Washington runs on a double by Jeff Liquori and an RBI single by Eddie Hacopian to make the score 7-1.

One of those runs was charged to Brady Fuller, who also settled in to pitch two scoreless innings after that, but ran into trouble with his command in the eighth. In that frame, four walks led to seven runs against the rookie right-hander on a three-run double by Reed and a three-run homer by Liquori as well as a bases-loaded base-on-balls, but he was able to record the final out in the frame and save the rest of the Gateway bullpen for the remainder of the weekend.

The Grizzlies will look to bounce back in the middle game of the series on Saturday, August 9, at 6:05 p.m. CT. Zac Treece will start on the bump for Gateway against Washington ace Kobe Foster at EQT Park.

