Cardiac Crushers: By Golly They Did It Again

August 8, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)

Lake Erie Crushers News Release







Avon, OH - A The Lake Erie Crushers (44-30) did it once again. In Friday's series opener against the Florence Y'alls (34-40), they came back in dramatic fashion to walk off their second straight win, this one coming by a 4-3 final.

2B Tyler Shaneyfelt reached in his first two plate appearances of the evening - not the guy you want on the basepaths. In the 3rd inning he drew a walk, stole second, then came in to score on an RBI single by 1B Hank Zeisler to put Florence up 1-0.

Other than that, both Lake Erie and Florence were quiet at the plate in the series opener. LHP Darrien Ragins and RHP Zac Westcott put together dueling quality starts (unless).

However, the Y'alls plated another two-out run on a single back up the middle by Hank Zeisler to extend their lead in the 7th. RHP Dayan Reinoso came in to replace Ragins but let up a mile-high ground rule double that was lost in the lights. Another run scored on the play, and the Y'alls went up 3-0.

Ragins' final line in his second quality start against Florence in 2025: 6 IP, 6 H, 3 ER, 3 BB, 5 K.

Lake Erie finally got on the board against Westcott in the 8th on a solo jack by SS Jarrod Watkins, his fourth homer of the season.

LHP Kenny Pierson tossed a scoreless 9th inning to keep the score 3-1 going to the Crushers half of the inning. He struck out RF TJ Reeves to end the inning and strutted off pumped up.

Down two in the 9th, the Crushers loaded the bases with two outs against Westcott, who was trying to go the distance. Y'alls Manager Chad Rhoades came out to get Westcott after the Crushers loaded the bases, but he decided not to pull him.

That was his first and final mistake. Pride comes before destruction, and a haughty spirit before a fall.

With two outs, LF Burle Dixon lined a single up the middle and off the glove of Shaneyfelt to score CF Dario Gomez and C Alfredo Gonzalez, tying the game 3-3.

Then, Rhoades went to his bullpen, but it was far too late. Jarrod Watkins ripped a walk-off single, completing the second Crushers comeback in as many days and winning the series opener 4-3.

The Crushers hadn't had a walkoff win all season entering this homestand. They got two in back-to-back nights.

Kenny Pierson (3-2) was awarded the win after a gutsy 9th inning performance, and despite going 8 innings, Zac Westcott (5-4) got the loss.

Tomorrow the Crushers continue their series with Florence on Star Wars Night at 7:05pm presented by Minutemen! Portions of the specialty on-field jersey auction proceeds go to Superheroes to Kids in Ohio. Come dressed as your favorite character and stick around for a John Williams Fireworks Extravaganza after the game! Tickets are online at lakeeriecrushers.com/tickets!

Can't join us at the ballpark? You can stream Crushers games home and away in 2025 on the brand new Frontier League streaming partner, HomeTeam Network or watch live on local television on Rock Entertainment Sports Network (RESN) in Cleveland, Columbus, and Cincinnati markets!







Frontier League Stories from August 8, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.