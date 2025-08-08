Wild Things Upend Gateway in Series Opener, 14-1

WASHINGTON, Pa. - The Washington Wild Things opened a three-game series against the Gateway Grizzlies with a win on Friday night at EQT Park by a score of 14-1. A four-run first and a seven-run eighth were more than enough to secure the win for Washington behind starter Zach Kirby who only allowed one run to the visiting Grizzlies in his fourth quality start of the season.

The Wild Things started hot in the bottom of the first inning as Tyreque Reed wasted no time in his first at-bat, swinging at the first pitch and sending the ball deep to left centerfield for a three-run home run to give Washington an early 3-0 lead. The inning began with back-to-back singles from Ethan Wilder and Tommy Caufield. Andrew Czech followed Reed's three-run home run with a no-out double. Wagner Lagrange reached on an infield single, and a Cole Fowler single to left field loaded the bases with just one out. Eddie Hacopian's infield groundout gave the Wild Things their second out, but Andrew Czech was able to score and extend Washington's lead to 4-0.

Grizzlies' right fielder Victor Castillo kept the second inning alive with a two-out single to right field. Dale Thomas plated Gateway's first run with a double, which brought Castillo home from first and cut Washington's lead to 4-1.

The scoring was stagnant until the bottom of the fifth inning, but back-to-back walks to Tyreque Reed and Andrew Czech put the Wild Things in scoring position. A Wagner Lagrange deep fly out to center field advanced Reed and Caufield, giving Washington second and third with one out. Jeff Liquori's double into left field brought home Reed and Czech to extend the Wild Things' lead to 6-1. Eddie Hacopian's two-out single to left brought Liquori home to give Washington a 7-1 lead.

The Wild Things added to their lead in the bottom of the eighth inning. Cole Fowler led off with a single to center field while back-to-back walks to Eddie Hacopian and Three Hillier loaded the bases with no outs. A fielder's choice kept the bases loaded but prevented a run from Washington. A one-out walk to Tommy Caufield brought Fowler home and extended the Wild Things lead to 8-1. Tyreque Reed kept the momentum with a double into right center field which brought home Hacopian, Hillier and Caufield, giving Washington a late 11-1 lead. Just when it seemed like the Wild Things were done scoring, Jeff Liquori hit a two-out, three-run home run to extend Washington's lead even further to 14-1 before the inning was retired.

Kirby allowed one run on five hits in seven innings and struck out three to two walks while Chad Coles worked two scoreless with a pair of punchouts. Washington improves to 43-33 with the win while Gateway drops to 45-30.

