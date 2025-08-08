Friday's Contest Between Jackals and Rox Postponed Due to Water Main Break

August 8, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)

New Jersey Jackals News Release







Due to a water main break, tonight's (Friday, August 8th) game against Brockton has been postponed. Any ticket for tonight's game can be exchanged for a future 2025 regular season home game. Stay tuned for further updates.







