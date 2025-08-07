Jackals Drop One-Run Contest in Troy; Swept by ValleyCats

August 7, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)

TROY, N.Y. - The New Jersey Jackals (22-51) fell to the Tri-City ValleyCats (44-28) 5-4.

The Jackals opened the scoring in the second inning when Jimmy Costin singled to score Sam Angelo. However, the ValleyCats answered in the home half of the second on a Josue Urdaneta flare that sent Ian Walters home.

Tied at 1-1, Tri-City took the lead in the third off of a Kyle Novak double that drove in Dylan Broderick.

New Jersey evened the score at 2-2 in the top of the fifth when Patrick Sanchez stole home. They took a 3-2 lead in the top of the sixth stanza courtesy of a Gilberto Torres single which allowed Sebastian Mueller to score.

In the bottom of the sixth, the ValleyCats tacked on three runs beginning with a Walters double that plated Jake Reinisch. The next hitter, Ranko Stevanovic doubled in Walters to give the ValleyCats a 4-3 lead. Josh Leslie drove in Stevanovic with a single to grow the lead to 5-3.

Sebastian Mueller cut the gap in half with his third home run of the year in the top of the eighth and the Jackals had the tying run on first base after Torres singled. However, Liu Fuenmayor (S, 10) induced a pop out to end the small threat. Fuenmayor sent the side down in order in the ninth to seal the save.

Frankie Giuliano (L, 1-3) took the loss, tossing one inning in relief, allowing three runs. He relieved Logan Waltz (ND, 0-1) who threw five innings, conceding two runs with three strikeouts. Jalon Long followed Giuliano with a perfect frame that included two strikeouts. Dusty Baird put up a zero in the eighth.

Stephen Still (W, 9-3) earned the win after pitching 7.2 innings, giving up four runs with six strikeouts.

The Jackals return home tomorrow night for the series opener against the Brockton Rox. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. ET.







