Boulders Drop Rubber Game in Evansville

August 7, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)

Evansville, IN - The New York Boulders have lost a series for the first time since the Frontier League All- Star Break, coming up short in their rubber game against the Evansville Otters, 7-3, at Bosse Field.

Evansville (26-49) jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the first inning on LHP Isaac Rohde (L, 3-2 / 3 IP, 7 R, 9 H, 1 BB, 3 K), taking advantage of two hit batters and two infield singles.

The Otters then tacked on four more runs in the third, capped by a three-run homer off the bat of 2B J-J Cruz, who drove in four and had his first multi-RBI game in over a month.

The Boulders (41-31) finally got on the scoreboard in the top of the fifth, thanks to an RBI single from LF Fritz Genther, who drove in the other two runs on a seventh inning single as he went 3-for-5 at the plate.

Also of note:

* SS Austin Dennis (1-for-4) has at least one hit in 16 of the last 17 games; he also added to his league-high hit total (now 107) and scored his league-leading 73rd and 74th runs of the season.

* 2B Kyle Hess singled and drew two walks; he's been on base in 18 of the last 19 games

* The Boulders' bullpen did not allow a run for the seventh time in the last ten games and hasn't allowed an earned run in eight of those ten.

The Boulders continue their lone Midwest Conference road trip of 2025 tomorrow (Friday) night, opening a three-game series against the West Division-leading Schaumburg Boomers. First pitch at Wintrust Field is scheduled for 7:30pm EDT.

