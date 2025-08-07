Bolts Drop Road Trip Finale in Extra Innings
August 7, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)
Windy City ThunderBolts News Release
WASHINGTON, PA - The Washington Wild Things scored the winning run on a fielder's choice in the bottom of the tenth inning as the ThunderBolts just missed out on the sweep in a 2-1 loss at EQT Park Thursday night.
After a scoreless start to the game, the ThunderBolts (29-46) took a 1-0 lead in the top of the third. Josh Gibson and Craig Corliss drew back-to-back walks, Cam Phelts bunted them up 90 feet and Michael Sandle hit a sacrifice fly.
With Bryce Hellgeth making the spot start, the Bolts kept Washington's hitters off balance all night. Hellgeth only once faced any scoring threat when, in the fourth, the Things (42-33) put two on base with one out. On a line drive to right field, Phelts made a sliding catch and doubled up Tyreque Reed at second to end the chance.
Reed struck back in the seventh, hitting a leadoff solo homer to tie the score.
The game went to extra innings and the ThunderBolts were unable to score their tiebreaker run. Christian Kuzemka made it to third base with one out, but on a bunt attempt, the Wild Things threw him out at the plate.
In the bottom of the tenth, a bunt advanced Jeff Liquori to third base. After an intentional walk, rookie catcher Nolan Wilson hit a groundball to short. The ThunderBolts tried to turn two but the relay throw was in the dirt and Liquori scored the game-winner.
Joe Nahas (1-0) pitched two shutout innings for the win and Trevin Reynolds (5-4) took the loss despite not allowing an earned run in 2.1 innings.
The ThunderBolts return home to begin a three-game set with the Evansville Otters on Friday. Greg Duncan (2-0, 0.87) makes the start for the Bolts on Swiftie Night at Ozinga Field. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 CDT with fireworks to follow the game. The broadcast details can be found at wcthunderbolts.com.
