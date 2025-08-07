Jackals Losing Streak Slides to Five After Loss to ValleyCats

August 7, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)

TROY, N.Y. - The New Jersey Jackals (22-50) fell to the Tri-City ValleyCats (43-28) 17-5.

The ValleyCats opened with five first-inning runs. David Glancy opened the scoring with a two-RBI double. Demias Jimerson, Chris Burgess and Javeyan Williams followed with RBI-singles to grow the advantage to 5-0.

In the fourth the Jackals dropped the gap to 5-1 when Patrick Sanchez reached on a fielder's choice, which allowed Issac Bellony to score. However, Tri-City got the run back in the bottom of the fourth when Amani Larry lifted a sacrifice fly.

Leading 6-1, Jimerson doubled in another run for the ValleyCats in the fifth inning and scored later on a throwing error. They capped off a three-run frame on a Williams sacrifice fly.

The Jackals shrunk the margin to 9-3 in the top of the sixth when Sam Angelo drove in Bellony on a sacrifice fly and Sanchez singled in Gilberto Torres. Similar to the fourth, Tri-City had an instant answer, adding on four runs to grow their lead to 13-3. The ValleyCats stacked on three runs in the seventh and one in the eighth to balloon their lead to 17-3.

New Jersey scored the final two runs of the game in the ninth on a Jake DeLeo solo home run coupled with a Torres double that scored Arbert Cipion, which collapsed the deficit to 17-5.

Alex Barker (L, 6-6) gave up nine runs in four innings while striking out one. Easton Klein (W, 6-4) tossed six innings, conceding three runs with five strikeouts.

The Jackals conclude their nine-game trip on Thursday night. First pitch is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. ET.







