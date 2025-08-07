Boomers Swept by Florence

SCHAUMBURG, Ill. - The Schaumburg Boomers racked up 11 hits but suffered a 16-6 loss at the hands of the red-hot Florence Y'Alls, winners of six straight, on Thursday at Wintrust Field.

Florence plated three runs in the first inning of the contest. The Boomers battled within 3-2 in the second. Kyle Fitzgerald homered with two outs to put the Boomers on the board. Alex Calarco, brother of Anthony who was added to the roster on Tuesday, followed with a single for his first professional hit. Will Prater also singled before Chase Dawson registered the fourth consecutive hit of the inning, also a single, to score Calarco. Florence immediately scored three in the third and three more in the fourth to pull away. Andrew Sojka connected on his 17th homer of the season in the fifth and Michael Gould doubled home a run in the seventh.

Eric Turner worked five innings and suffered the loss, just his second of the season. Four Schaumburg players recorded multiple hits. Alex Calarco, Dawson, Fitzgerald and Sojka all tallied two. The team also drew six walks. The Boomers have hit 90 homers on the season, becoming just the second team in franchise history to reach 90 longballs in a year.

The Boomers (46-29) will welcome the New York Boulders on Friday night at 6:30pm for the HTN Game of the Week. The contest will be broadcast for free on Twitch. Limited tickets remain for the contest which will feature loads of fun. It is Marshmallow Fight Night along with postgame fireworks and a drone show. Drone shows are presented by COUNTRY Financial. LHP Cole Cook (8-3, 4.10) is scheduled to take the ball. The fun of the 2025 season is winding down and this weekend is the final weekend remaining at home in the regular season. Tickets are running low for Friday and Saturday. Get your tickets now for all of the remaining home games this summer at Wintrust Field before it's too late. Make plans to be part of the fun! Visit boomersbaseball.com or call 847-461-3695 to secure yours.







