Theatrical: Crushers Walk-Off Slammers in Game of the Year

August 7, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)

Lake Erie Crushers News Release







Avon, OH - The Lake Erie Crushers (43-30) were down for the count on Thursday night against the Joliet Slammers (36-39), but the beauty of baseball? You've gotta get 27 outs. The Crushers were down to their final two, but they came back in dramatic fashion to walk off the Slammers in their first "let's go home" winner of 2025, winning 7-6 to complete the sweep.

Thursday night started just like the first two games of the series. Both starting pitchers started off red hot, and once again, the Slammers got on the board first. This time, though, they put up a crooked number.

In the 5th, the Slammers sent 10 men to the plate against RHP Dylan Spain. Nothing was hit exceptionally hard, but Joliet hit it where the Crushers weren't, amounting to five runs in the 5th.

The Crushers got one back in the home half of the 5th on an RBI double from SS Jarrod Watkins. Then, 1B Scout Knotts launched his 10th homer of the season deep over the left field wall to put another tally on the scoreboard. The Crushers trailed 5-2 after six.

RHP Michael Spinozzi came in for Spain and pitched well in long relief. Spinozzi gave up just two hits in 2 innings to keep the deficit at three, but the Crushers offense couldn't find runs as the waning innings continued.

The Slammers put on some insurance in the 9th with an RBI single that was capped off by LF Burle Dixon gunning down the trail runner at the plate, a seed of a throw.

Going to the bottom of the 9th, the Crushers trailed 6-2. RHP Greyson Linderman came on in a non-save situation. He got the first out, but then gave up a walk in a great at-bat to C Derek Vegas and a single to Jarrod Watkins. Then, Linderman plunked 2B Davie Morgan to load the bases - a fatal mistake.

3B Kenen Irizarry stepped up as the tying runand tie the game he did. Irizarry laid into a middle-middle fastball and launched it to the deepest part of Crushers Stadium, clearing the wall for a game-tying grand slam down four in the bottom of the 9th.

To extra innings the Crushers and Slammers went.

The Slammers had the commissioner's runner at second base to start the 10th, and RHP Leonardo Rodriguez stared down the barrel of the big hitters in the Joliet lineup.

Rodriguez did not just survive, he thrived. He struck out the side, not allowing the automatic runner to even move from second. The Crushers had a prime chance to walk it off in the bottom of the 10th.

With the bases loaded and one out, Derek Vegas struck out on a ball in the dirt. But wait? Who was on third? Only the fastest dude on the team: Sebastian Alexander. Alexander got an unbelievable jump on the pitch that scooted away from the catcher and skiddaddled home for the walk-off winner - the first of 2025 for Lake Erie.

The Crushers scored five runs in the 9th inning on to sweep the Slammers in dramatic fashion and remain two games up for first place in the Central Division.

Leonardo Rodriguez (3-3) was very deserving of the win for his gutsy 10th inning. Joliet reliever Frank Plesac (3-1) got pinned with the loss.

The Crushers are sticking around in Avon this weekend for a home series against the Florence Y'alls. Friday is Noche Latina, celebrating Hispanic heritage with a postgame fireworks display and pregame quinceanera fashion show. Then, on Saturday, it's Star Wars Night! Come dressed as your favorite character and stick around for a John Williams fireworks extravaganza after the game! Tickets are online at lakeeriecrushers.com/tickets!

Can't join us at the ballpark? You can stream Crushers games home and away in 2025 on the brand new Frontier League streaming partner, HomeTeam Network or watch live on local television on Rock Entertainment Sports Network (RESN) in Cleveland, Columbus, and Cincinnati markets!







Frontier League Stories from August 7, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.