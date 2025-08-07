Titans and Aigles Rained Out, Doubleheader TBD

August 7, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)

Ottawa, ON - Thursday's game between the Ottawa Titans and Trois-Rivičres Aigles has been postponed due to imminent weather and unplayable field conditions.

The game has been rescheduled as part of a doubleheader, when the Titans visit Trois-Rivičres in two weeks time. The exact date is to be determined. Both games are scheduled for seven innings. Game two will commence 30 minutes after the completion of game one.

Ticket holders for tonight's game can exchange their tickets for any future 2025 Ottawa Titans regular season home game, subject to availability. Any fans wishing to exchange their seats from tonight's game must do so at the Ottawa Stadium front office between business hours, Monday-Friday from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., by emailing the box office, or by calling (343) 633-2273. Please note, fans cannot exchange their tickets at the Box Office windows.

The Ottawa Titans continue a season-high nine-game homestand with the opener of a three-game series against the Québec Capitales on Friday night at 7:00 p.m. at Ottawa Stadium. It is the Jamaican Destination Dig, presented by the Jamaica Tourist Board and Move 100. Fans will also be treated to post-game fireworks, presented by Archangel Fireworks. The final leg of the homestand will see Florence pay a visit for the first time since the 2023 season. All the action can be heard on CKDJ 107.9 and live-streamed on Frontier League TV, powered by HomeTeam Network.

