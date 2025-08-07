Wild Things Win on FC in the 10th

August 7, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)

Washington Wild Things News Release







WASHINGTON, Pa. - On a walk-off fielder's choice in the 10th inning off the bat of Nolan Wilson, Washington salvaged a game in the weekday series against Windy City by taking the finale 2-1. Wilson's fielder's choice scored Eddie Hacopian from third, on a would-be inning-ending double play ball that saw the return throw skip in and out of the glove of first baseman Daryl Ruiz.

Windy City scored a run in the third inning, its only run of the night, on a sacrifice fly by Michael Sandle scoring Josh Gibson. Regi Grace worked his first quality start since returning from Mexico. He logged six innings of one-run ball with two hits allowed. He fanned three and walked two with an HBP in a no decision.

Lex Meinderts worked a scoreless seventh and then Tyreque Reed tied the game with a homer to lead things off in the bottom half. The opposite field homer was Reed's 11th of the season.

Washington threatened a few times after that, got a scoreless eighth from Hector Garcia and a scoreless ninth from Joe Nahas, but the game went to extras. Nahas got out of the 10th unscathed and that led to Hacopian running at second representing the winning run. He was bunted to third by Ethan Wilder. Cole Fowler was called on to hit for Kyle Edwards and was intentionally walked. Wilson's fielder's choice won it from there.

Washington now heads for a weekend series with Gateway at home, a meeting of two current playoff teams in the Midwest Conference. Friday is a fireworks night presented by Twisted Tea. First pitch is slated for 7:05 p.m. and tickets are available at washingtonwildthings.com.







